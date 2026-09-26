Caleb Williams is out for MNF: Here's what comes next with the Chicago Bears QB room

The Brief Bears coach Ben Johnson said back-up quarterback Tyson Bagent is advancing through the NFL’s concussion protocol, and practiced on Saturday. Bagent could clear the protocol by Monday. He could also stay in the program. Here’s what comes next with the Bears’ quarterback situation.



At some point, the Chicago Bears might have to make a decision.

One has already been made. Caleb Williams has been ruled out for Monday’s game vs. the Eagles.

Bears coach Ben Johnson said back-up quarterback Tyson Bagent is advancing through the NFL’s concussion protocol, and practiced on Saturday. He’s yet to exit the protocol entirely, however.

Bagent could clear the protocol by Monday. He could also stay in the program.

"We're going to finish out the week, just like our plan to start the week," Johnson said. "Then we'll make a decision."

Here’s what comes next with the Bears’ quarterback situation.

Big picture view:

First and foremost, Bagent needs to clear the concussion protocol. He made a big step on Saturday.

"Tyson will be back at practice today, which will be good for him," Johnson said. "We'll take it from there."

Bagent is not out of the concussion protocol just yet.

The Bears clarified that Bagent cleared enough of the steps to practice, but he still needs to clear a few final steps in order to play.

According to the NFL’s concussion protocol, Bagent needs to be concussion-symptom free for consecutive days to exit the protocol officially.

But, that’s in the future. The Bears just want to see Bagent get healthy.

"We’ve got a sense that we want to get him healthy first and foremost. That was his number one priority, and then since it's progressed along," Johnson said. "He was able to be in meetings yesterday, and now he can practice today. He's right on track to be right where he needs to be. I think mentally he's going to be in a good spot for what we're asking him to do."

What's next:

Even if Bagent is cleared, the Bears might err on the side of caution and slide him into a backup role with Case Keenum taking the majority of the snaps.

Or, the Bears could feel comfortable enough to make Bagent the starter. It all comes down to how Bagent progresses going into on Monday.

If Bagent is not able to go, Keenum will start for the Bears. If that’s the case, the Bears are going to get a veteran who’s mental abilities out pace his physical abilities.

"He's probably not the same quarterback he was 12, 13 years ago, even five years ago," Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. "He's been here with us since day one. He's watched this thing get built. He's had input on the way we've built a lot of things and the way we've done things."

The Bears know that experience will translate to the field if needed.

"You would say it's really the processing, right? Like how quick being able to see it, recognize it, understand what we're trying to do offensively in order to make sure we're in a position to attack that or protect ourselves," Bears quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett said. "I would think that's the thing that would show up: having so many times on task, being able to see something and recognize what we need to do and get to it."