Chicago Bears 2026 training camp preview: Will shuffled positions affect the whole unit?

The Brief The Chicago Bears open training camp on July 28, when all the veterans report to start preparing for the 2026 NFL season. In preparation for the start of camp, FOX Chicago is taking a look at the Bears’ depth chart, position by position. This preview will start with quarterbacks and end with the rookies when they report to Halas Hall on July 25.



Chicago Bears training camp officially opens at the end of July, with rookies reporting first and veterans reporting soon after.

FOX Chicago takes a look at the Bears’ offensive line, which is one of the positions on the offensive side of the ball that has undergone the most change and shuffling since the end of the 2025 season.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ offensive line room ahead of training camp.

Bears Offensive Line Depth Chart

LT – 1. Braxton Jones, 2. Jedrick Wills Jr., 3. Kiran Amegadije

LG – 1. Joe Thuney, 2. Jordan McFadden

C – 1. Garrett Bradbury, 2. Logan Jones

RG – 1. Jonah Jackson, No. 2 Luke Newman

RT – 1. Darnell Wright, 2. Theo Benedet

TBD – Ozzy Trapilo, Mason Murphy

What we know:

Most of the unit from a stellar 2025 offensive line room returns. The biggest loss was Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman. His retirement called for a need at center, and the Bears filled that with a short-term and long-term plan in veteran Garrett Bradbury and rookie Logan Jones.

NFL Protector of the Year Joe Thuney, All-Pro second-teamer Darnell Wright and underrated guard Jonah Jackson return, too.

This is a veteran group. It’s tough to expect the Bears to replicate what they had last season, but there’s a chance they can.

What we don't know:

Who will play left tackle? It sure looks like Braxton Jones has the lead on being the first-string left tackle going into camp. But, the Bears signed Jedrick Wills Jr. for a reason. The coaching staff is still giving third-year pro Kiran Amegadije a chance to earn playing time.

The left tackle is also a question because of Ozzy Trapilo’s patellar injury. That will keep him out until the second half of the season. Will the Bears usher him back into the line up, or keep rolling with the hot hand if they have it?

Also, will Bradbury remain the starting center? Or, will Jones find a way to push for the starting center job.

Undrafted free agent Mason Murphy also earned some reps with the second-team offense in OTAs. Will he find a way to make that more permanent?

Big picture view:

The Bears’ offensive line is still a veteran and established group. It’s hard to tell where they’re at right now, but that’s just because they haven’t put the pads on.

"All of those guys right now, they're doing a phenomenal job in the drill work taking the coaching from the coaches there and looking to apply it as much as we can, as much as the rules allow," Bears coach Ben Johnson said on June 10. "It's hard to say, who’s up, who's down, who's trending sideways. You really can't say a whole lot right now."

Still, there are pieces that could be even better.

First is Darnell Wright: His All-Pro 2025 season means he’s in line for another stellar year in 2026. It’s reasonable to expect him to be even better.

Braxton Jones was the Week 1 starter last year and he was operating well below 100 percent. Now, he’s fully healthy. There’s a chance he earns the starting left tackle job for the full season.

The Bears don’t have to worry about Jackson and Thuney. They’re as solid as they come.

Bradbury is a downgrade from Dalman, but he has an entire line of established veterans to help him out and a veteran coach in Dan Roushar to help him get acclimated to his new team.