Chicago Bears announce open practices for 2026 training camp

Want to see the Chicago Bears get ready for the 2026 NFL season? The team announced the dates where fans can visit the team practicing at Halas Hall.

What they're saying:

The Bears are hosting fans at Halas Hall for 10 training camp practices starting in July and going through August.

These practices start on July 31. The last open practice for fans will be on Tuesday, August 25. All open practice dates are subject to change by the Bears. The timing for individual practices will be determined and announced at a later date.

The Bears are hosting two joint practices this camp. However, both of those practices will be away from Halas Hall. According to the Bears' schedule, the Bears will practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati on Aug. 20 and with the Titans on Aug. 27 in Nashville.

The Bears' rookies will report to Halas Hall on July 25. The veterans will report on July 28.

Dig deeper:

Tickets for Bears' training camp are free. However, the Bears make it clear that any attempt to sell or re-sell or promote the sale of these tickets can result in the immediate forfeiture of the tickets, or permanent removal from training camp.

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets only through Ticketmaster or official Chicago Bears channels.

Chicago Bears Training Camp: Open Practice Dates