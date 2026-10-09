Chicago Bears to be without Kyle Monangai vs. Packers, look to elevate player from PUP

The Brief The Bears' running game is the best in the NFL. On Sunday, it'll be without one of its most important pieces. Ben Johnson ruled out the Bears' leading rusher for Sunday vs. Green Bay.



The Chicago Bears' running game will take a hit going into Sunday's game against the Packers.

Bears coach Ben Johnson announced one that the team's leading rusher will be out for this weekend's game in Green Bay.

What we know:

Kyle Monangai is out this Sunday. H e didn't practice on either Wednesday or Thursday, and Johnson said he would be out for Sunday even before the final injury report came through.

Monangai was dealing with injuries to his toe and thumb. Johnson said the thumb injury wasn't the concern for Monangai, but the toe injury was worse than originally thought.

Monangai will be considered week-to-week. He is not a candidate to go on injured reserve. He will be in a walking boot.

"We'll see how long that injury sidelines him," Johnson said.

So far this season, Monangai leads the Bears with 324 rushing yards. He's scored two rushing touchdowns and averages 5.4 yards per carry. The duo he's formed with D'Andre Swift has become one of the best rushing tandems in the entire NFL.

The Bears currently have the NFL's top offense. They've averaged 429 total yards per game so far, and the running game is a big reason why. The Bears are No. 1 in the NFL with an average of 196.3 rushing yards per game.

A reason for that success has been Monangai.

What's next:

Without Monangai, the Bears will turn to Roschon Johnson as the next man up in their rushing attack.

Johnson was seldom used – if at all – in the Bears' running game last season because of injuries and because of Monangai's emergence. In 2025, Johnson rushed the ball just twice for 17 yards.

After getting four rushes for 16 yards against the Jets last Sunday, Monangai's absence will mean more work for Johnson in Week 5.

Dig deeper:

The Bears still have an open roster spot on the 53-man roster. Earlier this week, Johnson said he'd consider how to fill that after the week's worth of practice.

On Friday, he said one of the players working back from the physically unable to perform list might fill that spot.

Those players include Kyler Gordon, Shemar Turner and Noah Sewell.

"Highly likely we elevate one of them to the 53 now that we have an extra spot available," Johnson said. "We'll probably do that within the next couple days."