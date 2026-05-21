Are the Chicago Bears considering a lakefront stadium again? Here's what we know

The Chicago Bears' saga for a new stadium continued this week with a new twist.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has said he and the Bears had held meetings on terms for a new lakefront stadium in Chicago.

State lawmakers said this has caused opposition to intensify to any measure to move outside of Chicago. But, the Bears aren't considering any option outside of the two final site they're considering.

What we know:

State Sen. Bill Cunningham was open about what remains in the way for the Bears' search for a new stadium.

"I'd say there's 3 primary obstacles," Cunningham told FOX Chicago on Thursday.

However, the first obstacle is one that's more recent.

Cunningham said the Mayor saying he had re-opened negotiations with the Bears for a lakefront stadium has created more opposition for any measure that would clear the way for the Bears to move to Arlington Heights.

"One is the opposition from Chicago-based legislators has intensified and it's largely because the mayor has made the argument that the city has been in consultation with the Bears in recent times about re-establishing an effort to build a stadium on the lakefront," Cunningham said. "The mayor has asked Chicago legislators to consider that and to not rush into supporting the measure to move the Bears to Arlington Heights."

This is because of the number of lawmakers who want to keep the Chicago Bears in Chicago proper.

"That's an obstacle to passing a bill because, obviously, there are a lot of legislators in Springfield who represent the city of Chicago," Cunningham said.

However, the Bears have said they're down to just two sites before. The team re-affirmed that in a statement to FOX Chicago.

"The Chicago Bears have exhausted every opportunity to stay in Chicago which was our initial goal," the Bears said in a statement. "There is not a viable site in the city. As a result, the only sites under consideration are in Arlington Heights and Hammond."

Any meetings the Bears have had with Johnson about a lakefront stadium aren't enough to reconsider adding a third site to the Bears' consideration.

What's next:

The discussion between legislation and the Bears will continue. As Cunningham said, there are multiple obstacles for the Bears to pass any measure.

One of those obstacles is a traffic study for how the Bears' move to Arlington Heights would affect the city and its surrounding traffic.

"The Bears have yet to submit a traffic study for the site at Arlington Heights," Cunningham said.

This was something the Bears had mentioned in August 2025 when the team was still lobbying to pass the mega projects bill to build in Arlington Heights.

"We're working on a traffic study, actually," Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said in August 2025. "We've received it, we're working through the details. There will be some opportunities with IDOT to work on expanding, to make sure that the ingress and egress is excellent. That's one thing, when you have the different roles that exist, the different opportunities we have to expand those roads, and also the train capability, which makes it unique. We'll have conversations with all of the appropriate people, and not only the Village of Arlington Heights, but the surrounding areas, will be critically important for us to talk with them."

That was in August 2025. Now, the Illinois General Assembly's spring legislative session will adjourn on May 31, 2026.

This means there are just 10 days to pass the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) bill, rather than paying traditional property taxes on the team's proposed multibillion-dollar stadium in Arlington Heights.