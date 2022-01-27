Chicago Bears officially name Colts DC Matt Eberflus as new head coach

The Chicago Bears have named Matt Eberflus as the team's next head coach.

The team made the official announcement Thursday night after reports of his hiring surfaced in the morning.

Eberflus has spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator, helping turn around a unit that ranked among the league’s worst. The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season.

Indianapolis missed the playoffs at 9-8, closing with two straight losses when a win in either game would have clinched a postseason berth.

The hiring comes on the heels of the Bears introducing Ryan Poles as the team's new general manager.

"I couldn’t be more excited to have Matt become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears," Poles said. "His experience, passion, character and attention to detail made him the right man for both the job and the culture we intend to establish here at Halas Hall. Throughout the search, Matt impressed me when detailing his vision and plan for our team. We look forward to getting to work and assembling a top-notch staff and roster that will help us consistently compete for championships."

"I would like to thank Ryan and the McCaskey family for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the Chicago Bears, one of the most storied franchises in all of sports in one of the greatest cities in the world," Eberflus said. "I am truly humbled and honored to be named your head coach and together we will do everything in our power to bring a Super Bowl championship back to Chicago."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Poles, 36, was serving as the Kansas City Chief's executive director of player personnel.

"The Chicago Bears are one of the flagship franchises in the National Football League and are recognized as one of the most prestigious clubs in all of sports," Poles said in a release. "It’s an honor for me to join such a well-regarded organization. Together with my family, I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running to help get this organization, its fanbase and the city what they deserve: a winning team and a Super Bowl trophy."

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.