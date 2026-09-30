Chicago Bears officially open 21-day window for DB Kyler Gordon

The Brief After an offseason of speculation, the Chicago Bears might see their high-paid nickel cornerback soon in the 2026 season. The Bears have opened the 21-day practice window for defensive back Kyler Gordon. This comes after the coaches and front office vented their frustrations.



After an offseason of speculation, the Chicago Bears might see their high-paid nickel cornerback soon in the 2026 season.

What we know:

The Bears have opened the 21-day practice window for defensive back Kyler Gordon. After an offseason where Gordon missed the entire offseason program and preseason, there's a chance Gordon could return before the halfway point of the 2026 NFL season.

There was no real explanation for why Gordon missed all that time heading into the season. The Bears coaches and front office were veiled in their explanations, but made it very clear they were frustrated with how the offseason materialized for Gordon.

"Anytime you have an injury and you're coming back from something there's discomfort that you have to push through. That's what it comes down to," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in early September. We haven’t been able to get over that hump, and we’re not progressing as fast as we would like. That's really all I have to say about that."

After the Bears activated Noah Sewell and Shemar Turner's 21-day practice windows last week. When asked about Gordon, Bears coach Ben Johnson was blunt.

"I've got nothing to add there," Johnson said.

Now, Gordon will come in and try and prove he's healthy and that he can provide a lift to this Bears' defense that has a mix of experience and young players.

One of those players is rookie Malik Muhammad, who the Bears have been pleased with through three games.

"He continues to get better every single game, every single practice. We had a couple communication errors last week that we’ve got to clean up, but he's going to learn from that, and he's going to continue to get better," Johnson said. "We're really pleased through three games where he's at, being able to contribute to our defense and our team in general."

What's next:

When the 21-day practice window is over, the Bears will have to make a decision on Gordon.

After the window ends, the Bears have to either activate Gordon to the active 53-man roster, place him on season-ending injured reserve or move him in a trade or release.

First things first, the Bears need to see what he can provide in practice.