Chicago Bears to reportedly activate star cornerbacks off injured reserve for Eagles game

Reinforcements are on the way.

The Chicago Bears defense will officially activate two of their best defensive backs off injured reserve for Friday’s game against the Eagles.

What they're saying:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon were set to be activated from injured reserve. Both players were full participants in practice this week.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson played coy with the idea of their return Friday.

"We've got a plan in place for them, and we're really right on track with what we're hoping to get done with them," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. "We'll know soon enough."

Johnson missed the season opener with a groin injury and then was placed on injured reserve after suffering another injury against the Lions in Week 2. Johnson had surgery in September to address the second injury.

Gordon also missed the start of the year with a hamstring injury. He played in two games in October before groin and calf injuries put Gordon on injured reserve.

There are timely returns, too. Gordon and Johnson will now be back at a crucial time where Tyrique Stevenson didn't practice this week afters suffered a hip injury against the Steelers last Sunday.

What's next:

Bears cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson may have spilt the beans a day early, but he was correct with his assessment.

"He's one of the best corners in the league," Gardner-Johnson told reporters Wednesday about Jaylon Johnson. "I just feel like, now he’ll get a chance to actually show that, with him being active this week against a great receiving corps. I’m excited for him, because everybody asks, ‘what can you do against a great receiving corps?’ and he has a chance to prove it, shut everybody up and get back active."

Now, the two will face an Eagles' offense that have receivers DeVonata Smith and AJ Brown, along with running back Saquon Barkley.