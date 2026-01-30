Chicago couple accused of leading cocaine ring among 9 charged in federal case

The Brief Federal prosecutors say a couple led a cocaine trafficking operation that moved drugs across Chicago and several suburbs. Nine people were charged following an undercover investigation led by the FBI and Chicago Police. Authorities say cocaine and firearms were seized, and all defendants face drug and weapons charges.



A couple accused of leading an organization that trafficked cocaine in and around the Chicago area are among nine people facing federal charges following an undercover investigation.

What we know:

A criminal complaint filed this week in Chicago federal court accuses Joel Andrade, 34, and Maria Brenda Mora-Hernandez, 32, of conspiring to possess at least five kilograms of cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

The pair also allegedly possessed two semiautomatic handguns, prosecutors said.

Andrade and Mora-Hernandez are currently in state custody in Cook County and will make their initial federal court appearances at a later date. They are charged with drug conspiracy, drug distribution, and firearm offenses.

Seven other people accused of distributing cocaine in Chicago and the suburbs of Villa Park, Addison, and Rosemont were taken into custody Thursday.

Those defendants are Richard Rubio, 33, of Chicago Ridge; Alexis Andrade, 30, of Chicago; Jeremy Rush, 34, of Downers Grove; Devonte Jones, 30, of Chicago; Jose Navarrette, 23, of Chicago; Jeremie Reyes-Gonzalez, 21, of Cicero; and Alexis Gutierrez, 43, of Riverside. Each faces various drug trafficking and firearms charges.

What they're saying:

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros said federal prosecutors are committed to holding drug traffickers accountable.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office will not allow our communities to be exploited by drug traffickers peddling poison," Boutros said. "We are proud to partner with the FBI, Chicago Police Department, HIDTA, and our many other federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold traffickers accountable and keep dangerous drugs and illegal guns off our streets."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas DePodesta said the investigation highlights ongoing efforts to disrupt organized drug trafficking in the region.

"The FBI will continue to aggressively combat criminal organizations that degrade our communities by engaging in the trafficking of narcotics," DePodesta said.

The joint investigation was led by the FBI and the Chicago Police Department, with assistance from the Illinois National Guard’s Counter-Drug Task Force, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, and several suburban police departments.