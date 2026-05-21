Chicago Bears sign 2 players, including running back with connections to coaching staff

The Chicago Bears made three roster moves on Thursday morning, including the signing of a running back who has connections to the current coaching staff.

What we know:

The Bears announced they have signed running back Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr.

Ahmed has been with four teams after going undrafted out of Washington in 2020, but he saw the most production in Miami.

Ahmed ran for 593 yards across his four seasons in Miami, and worked with running backs coach Eric Studesville. The Bears hired Studesville this offseason as their running backs coach.

After he left Miami, Ahmed spent time with the Broncos and Colts' practice squads. In August 2025, Ahmed suffered a severe ankle injury after a hip drop tackle that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2023 out of Iowa State. As a rookie, he played in 12 games with four starts. He recorded an interception and three pass break ups.

Johnson spent time with the New York Giants last season, but missed all the 2025 season with an injury.

The Bears have also waived following running back Deion Hankins.

Dig deeper:

Placed a roster exemption on punter Tory Taylor.

Any player placed on the Exempt/International Player list does not count towards the 90-man player limit.