Chicago Bears sign veteran pass rusher to bolser defensive trenches

The Brief The Chicago Bears have bolstered their defensive line by signing a veteran pass rusher. The Bears also added a defensive back, too. On top of this, the Bears got good news regarding an important offensive playmaker.



The Chicago Bears added to their defense on Monday, and some reports are indicating they'll get some good news regarding an offensive playmaker.

The Bears signed Marcus Davenport on Monday, highlighting a series of moves that added depth to the defense.

Big picture view:

The Bears added Davenport to a defensive line that could use an extra rusher in its rotational arsenal.

Davenport played the last two seasons with Detroit, crossing over with coach Ben Johnson in the 2024 season. Davenport was limited to 10 combined games due to chest and triceps injuries in 2025.

Davenport, 29, is now on his third NFC North team after playing the 2023 season in Minnesota.

However, he started his career in New Orleans playing under then-Saints defensive coordinator and current Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Davenport was a first-round pick by the Saints in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UTSA. He has 25 sacks in 77 career games.

The Bears also signed defensive back Deantre Prince to their roster.

Prince was a fifth-round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 out of Ole Miss. He has one pass breakup in his two seasons.

The other side:

In announcing Davenport and Prince's signing, the Bears made two corresponding moves on Monday.

The Bears waived fifth-string running back Coleman Bennett and waived tight end Nikola Kalinic with an injury designation.

What they're saying:

The Bears reportedly got good news regarding their second-string running back, though.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday that Bears' running back Kyle Monangai suffered a hyperextended knee in Sunday's practice.

While Monangai is expected to miss multiple weeks of training camp, this is considered a positive development as there's a good chance he'll be back before the Bears open the regular season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 13.