The Brief The Chicago Bears are playing the Lions on a Thanksgiving Day game. There was not much to give thanks for early on as the Chicago Bears played the Detroit Lions. One of the Bears' best offensive playmakers was carted off the field early on in the first quarter.



There was not much to give thanks for early on as the Chicago Bears played the Detroit Lions.

One of the Bears' best offensive playmakers was carted off the field early on in the first quarter.

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland injured

What we know:

Bears tight end Colston Loveland was carted off the field late in the first quarter.

He left the game after a first-down running play by D'Andre Swift, where Loveland limped off the field.

The Bears have already lost Cole Kmet for the season with a serious knee injury. An injury to Loveland would spell disaster for the Bears' offense, which depends heavily on its tight ends and multiple tight-end sets.

Loveland was ruled out for the game at the start of the second quarter.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how serious Loveland's injury is.

Players will often get a cart to the locker room instead of walking just because of the distance between the playing field and the locker room.

One indicator is that Loveland was ruled out quickly at the start of the second quarter. That's a foreboding sign for Loveland's injury, usually meaning it's a serious injury.

This story will be updated