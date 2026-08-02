Chicago Bears training camp: 4 standout players from the first week of practices

The Brief The Chicago Bears have made it through the first week of training camp. It's hard to evaluate all players, especially without their football pads on. We detailed the four standout Bears players from the first week of camp.



The Chicago Bears finished their first week of training camp. Next, the football pads come on.

Before that, it's only fair to take a look at who shined early on.

Here are four standout Bears players from the first week of training camp at Halas Hall.

Coby Bryant

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was helping anchor the Bears’ two-man coverage scheme on Saturday. He was trailing the receiver, but didn’t see his help over the top.

That’s when Coby Bryant shot out of nowhere to intercept Caleb Williams.

"I didn’t see him, so I’m just like, ‘Damn, I’m left by myself,’" Johnson said. "Then I looked and he went and got an interception and I’m like, ‘OK, go make a play then.’"

Bryant has been a standout player so far in camp. He’s helped keep the defense organized and he’s been one of the biggest playmakers so far.

Expect that to continue this upcoming week.

Related article

Tyson Bagent

Bagent is not the Bears’ starting quarterback, but there were times it didn’t seem like it.

Throughout the week, Bagent displayed a firm command of the Bears’ offense under Ben Johnson. He was decisive and accurate with his throws. The undrafted free agent out of Shepard University looked like a seasoned NFL veteran.

"To come and do what he’s done being undrafted is such a big impression," Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. "Every offensive coordinator is impressed by him and he’s such a great locker room guy."

There were some rumors that Bagent was on a call list for some NFL teams in need for a starting quarterback. Instead, he’s in Chicago backing up Caleb Williams. That’s where he’s starting to shine.

"I think he’s a top-32 quarterback in this league and he can start for some teams," Kmet said. "We’re lucky to have him."

Caleb Williams

The Bears’ offense was not the weak link of the team. It was organized and it was effective through the first week of training camp.

Part of that lies at the coaches’ feet. They were teaching the offense in the way it needed to be taught, and the players took it in kind.

But, the Bears’ star quarterback took it to another level.

Williams is now acting like a star quarterback. He was accurate all week, with Saturday in the rain being an exception. He also had a firm organizational grasp of the offense.

If players weren’t lined up properly, he reset the play. He was able to get players where they needed to be, and executed positive plays off that.

It’s part of an emergence for the third-year quarterback, whose voice is becoming an important part of the Bears’ operation.

"He knows when it's not good enough. He's huddling us back up and let's get it right," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "We broke the huddle, things weren't quite right, and he's regrouping us, and so I think that's a huge step in the right direction. I know those guys really value what he has to say."

Related article

Colston Loveland

Williams’ has plenty of targets in the Bears’ wide receiver and tight ends rooms. One that emerged last year was rookie tight end Colston Loveland.

That’s continued in his sophomore year.

"He's an easy target to throw to and I've got a bunch of those guys out there that are equipped and ready to go," Williams said.

Loveland was a consistent target for Williams this week, and the Bears went to him when the coaching staff tested the players.

When it was time to test the two-minute drill on Thursday, Williams went to Loveland three times in a row. That netted the Bears a first down and then a touchdown to win the drill.

Its becoming clear that Loveland is one of the Bears’ top options for Williams. It’s only getting better with each rep he takes.

"He can become the best tight end in the league," Williams said.