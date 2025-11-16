Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 11 Live scores and updates

Published  November 16, 2025 10:20am CST
If the Bears want to live up to general manager Ryan Poles' call to "take the north," there's no better place to do it than Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Chicago Bears travel to Minnesota for a key rivalry game against the Vikings. 

Follow along with us for live scores and updates from the Bears' NFC North tilt vs. the Minnesota Vikings, as Chicago looks for its first NFC North win. 

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings live scores and updates

Bears Inactives

QB Case Keenum (3rd QB)
LB T.J. Edwards
WR Jahdae Walker 
DL Chris Williams
CB Jaylon Jones

Bears to be short-handed at linebacker

TJ Edwards will miss his second game in a row after undergoing hand surgery while simultaneously nursing a hamstring injury. The Bears do expect to have safety Jaquan Brisker. However, his availability remains to be seen.

Caleb ‘Houdini’ Williams

The refurbished Bears' offensive line has been key in protecting Caleb Williams. But, the Bears' second-year quarterback has still helped himself at times. Here's how the coaching staff is pairing talent and scheme at the QB position to avoid sacks.

A sight for sore eyes

With the Bears' defense lacking in bodies, the addition of CJ Gardner-Johnson has been a revelation. The team has fed into his presence, too.

Are the Bears getting defensive reinforcements?

The Bears made the call to activate the 21-day practice window for star cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Does that mean reinforcements are on the way for a banged up defense?

