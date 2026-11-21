The Brief Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard will undergo surgery yet again. The Blackhawks said the forward was debating whether or not to undergo surgery or to rehab his shoulder. So far, Bedard has seven goals and 18 points in 15 games played.



Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard will undergo surgery yet again.

The Blackhawks said the forward was debating whether or not to undergo surgery or to rehab his shoulder.

What we know:

According to multiple reports, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said that Bedard would undergo surgery. Davidson told reporters after the Blackhawks' 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames.

So far, Bedard has seven goals and 18 points in 15 games played.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long Bedard will be out after shoulder surgery.

The last shoulder surgery he underwent kept him out for approximately three months.

Connor Bedard shoulder injury

The backstory:

Bedard injured his shoulder on a faceoff early in the third period of last Tuesday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

As Bedard made his way to the locker room, he slammed his stick on the ice and held his right arm in front of him.

This will be the third shoulder injury Bedard has sustained since his career began.

Earlier this season, Bedard was sidelined for the first six games to start the year. He had surgery on his left shoulder on July 8 after suffering an injury while skating with a group of NHL players in Canada this summer.