Connor Bedard out 6-8 weeks, most likely will miss NHL All-Star Game

Connor Bedard will most likely miss his first NHL All-Star Game after undergoing surgery to repair his fractured jaw.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Wednesday that he is expected to be out of the lineup for about six to eight weeks. It was initially reported that he could miss four to six weeks.

The surgery comes after Bedard took a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith on Jan. 5. The hit sparked a fight between Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno and Smith in the second period. Foligno was also placed on injured reserve with a fractured finger.

NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 05: Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) skates off after being hit during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils on January 05, 2024 at Prudential Center in the Newark, New Jersey.

Bedard leads all rookies this season with 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

With the NHL All-Star game scheduled to take place on Feb. 3, Bedard will most likely be unable to play.