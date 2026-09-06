Controversial, cecond-chance Hail Mary lifts No. 16 Michigan over WMU

The Brief Bryce Underwood connected with JJ Buchanan for a 47-yard touchdown pass that lifted No. 16 Michigan over Western Michigan. TV replays showed the clock hitting zero before the ball hit the hands of a Western Michigan defender, but officials ruled there was a second still to play. The Wolverines were 27 1/2-point favorites in coach Kyle Whittingham’s debut.



Given an unlikely second chance at a game-ending Hail Mary, Bryce Underwood connected with JJ Buchanan for a 47-yard touchdown pass that lifted No. 16 Michigan over Western Michigan 13-12 on Saturday night.

The Wolverines were 27 1/2-point favorites in coach Kyle Whittingham’s debut. The Broncos thought they'd secured a historic upset when Underwood's first Hail Mary sailed out of bounds with the clock expired.

WMU players were already on the field celebrating when officials called for a review. TV replays showed the clock hitting zero before the ball hit the hands of a Western Michigan defender, but officials ruled there was a second still to play.

"I definitely thought the game was over because there were zeroes on the clock," Underwood said.

After the overturned call, Underwood heaved another throw, and Buchanan leaped to snag it and came down with it in the end zone.

"One for the history books right here," Whittingham said.

Western Michigan was threatening to hand Michigan perhaps its biggest upset since a season-opening loss to Appalachian State in 2007, when the Wolverines were 33-point favorites. The Broncos kicked four field goals and forced three turnovers, including a late fumble by Underwood.

The Big Ten stood by the review in a statement released two hours after the game, when it also published a recording of the replay as it was reviewed by the officials that showed the game clock at 1 second when the ball was touched by WMU’s Micah Davis.

"It was determined Western Michigan No. 18 started his jump from an established out-of-bounds position (left foot) and made contact with the ball with one second remaining on the clock," the conference said, citing rule that stops the clock on such contact.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 05: JJ Buchanan #6 of the Michigan Wolverines catches a game winning pass with no time left on the clock to beat the Western Michigan Broncos 13 to 12 at Michigan Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. ( Expand

Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said the conference and school contacted the Big Ten office, seeking clarification on the review and was provided with an explanation along with video and audio that confirmed it. Steinbrecher thanked the Big Ten for its prompt response.

WMU went ahead for the first time early in the fourth quarter on Dieter Kelly’s 39-yard field goal that capped a 20-play drive that took 13:40 off the clock.

Underwood lost a fumble at his 31 with 1:50 left after throwing an interception in the first half and nearly getting picked off two more times.

"Sick to my stomach is the way I explain my feelings about that game," defensive end Dom Nichols said.

Kelly, a junior-college transfer from College of San Mateo, made his fourth field goal with 35 seconds left to force the Wolverines to score a touchdown to win — and they did in dramatic fashion.

Western Michigan, which has played major college football since 1962 in the Mid-American Conference, has never beaten an opponent in the top 20 of the Associated Press poll.

The takeaway

Western Michigan: The defending MAC champions were able to retain key players, keeping them out of the transfer portal, and will be contenders to repeat.

Michigan: Underwood started strong with a touchdown drive and finished it well, but made a lot of mistakes in between.

"This isn’t on Bryce Underwood," Whittingham said. "It’s on me."

Up next

Western Michigan hosts Monmouth on Saturday.

Michigan hosts No. 10 Oklahoma on Saturday.