Copper, Quigley help Sky outlast Storm 87-85 in overtime

Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 87-85 in overtime Sunday.

Diamond DeShields added 13 points and Candace Parker had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Chicago (11-10).

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (16-6) with a season-high 26 points, but missed a good look at a potential tying layup as time expired. Ezi Magbegor had a career-best 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Seattle played without 2020 Finals MVP Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, with both resting after helping the U.S. team to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and then leading the Storm to a 79-57 victory over the Connecticut Sun in the Commissioner’s Cup title game Thursday night in Phoenix.

