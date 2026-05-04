Monday's Cubs-Reds game at Wrigley Field moved to earlier start time

The Brief Monday's Cubs-Reds game will now begin at 6:10 p.m. The change is due to forecasted inclement weather. Mobile tickets will automatically update with the new start time.



Monday's game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field will now start earlier due to expected bad weather.

What we know:

The Cubs announced that instead of starting at 6:40 p.m., the game would now begin at 6:10 p.m.

Fans who already have tickets do not need to take any action. Mobile tickets in the MLB Ballpark app will automatically update.

Forecast:

Showers and storms are likely to develop very late in the day — perhaps around sunset and slide across our viewing area during the early evening.

There are many reasons to argue against anything severe occurring in our viewing area, but there is still a very small chance for some hail or gusty straight-line winds.

What you can do:

Fans are encouraged to check the Cubs’ official website for any schedule updates.