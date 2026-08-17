Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson will miss about a month with left oblique strain

The Brief The Cubs will be without shortstop Dansby Swanson for roughly a month. Chicago placed the two-time All-Star on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain. This leads to a couple important lineup changes for the Cubs heading into the Crosstown Classic.



The Cubs will be without shortstop Dansby Swanson for roughly a month.

Chicago placed the two-time All-Star on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain he suffered during Sunday’s loss to St. Louis. Manager Craig Counsell said he expects Swanson to miss about four weeks.

What's next:

Second baseman Nico Hoerner moved over to shortstop for Monday night's game against the crosstown White Sox at Wrigley Field.

Swanson is hitting .216 with 18 homers and 66 RBIs in 119 games this season.

Cubs make several roster moves

Also Monday, Chicago placed right-hander Edward Cabrera on the 15-day injured list with a right middle finger blister. He made his first start since June 23 — he was sidelined with a hamstring injury — on Sunday but lasted just 3 2/3 innings and took the loss.

Right-hander Daniel Palencia, who has been out for more than two months with an elbow injury, was moved to the 60-day IL in a procedural move. He’s expected to rejoin the bullpen soon.

The Cubs recalled outfielder Kevin Alcantara and right-hander Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa and purchased the contract of infielder Owen Miller from Iowa. Miller signed as a free agent during the offseason after playing last season with Colorado.