Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton to have surgery, will miss rest of the season

The Chicago Cubs will be without one of their most promising young players for the immediate future.

Starting pitcher Cade Horton, who emerged as the future of the Cubs' pitching rotation with a stellar rookie year in 2025, will miss the rest of the 2026 season.

What we know:

Horton will have surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Tuesday that Horton will have surgery on his UCL and miss the rest of the season with his recovery.

The Cubs placed Horton on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain following last Friday's game. He left that game in the second inning after just 17 pitches.

It's another frustrating turn for Horton.

Horton missed the Cubs' 2025 postseason run while recovering from a right rib fracture that he suffered a week before the playoffs began. That 2025 season showed the promise Horton has, as he finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year vote while finishing the season with a 2.67 ERA.

What's next:

With surgery coming, Horton will most likely face a recovery process that takes him into the 2027 season.

Fellow Cubs' starter Justin Steele underwent season-ending surgery to repair the torn UCL and flexor tendon in his left elbow in April 2025. He has a realistic return to the Cubs' rotation in May or June 2026.

Horton will face a similar recovery timeline, and he'll realistically be available at some point in the 2027 season without any setbacks.

Steele's return eases Horton's absence, but being without Horton is a tough pill to swallow for a Cubs team that was eyeing legitimate World Series aspirations in the 2026 MLB season.