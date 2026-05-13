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Fan falls into visiting bullpen during Royals-White Sox game

By The Associated Press
Published  May 13, 2026 9:09pm CDT
White Sox
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A fan fell into the visiting bullpen at Rate Field on Wednesday night, causing a delay during the Royals-White Sox game.

Kansas City had runners on first and second with none out in the fourth inning when the delay occurred. It looked as if stadium workers used a stretcher to transport the fan out of the bullpen area beyond the wall in right field.

The White Sox said the fan was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further details haven't been released. 

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