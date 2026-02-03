Giants are hiring former Bears head coach Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator

The New York Giants are hiring Matt Nagy to be their offensive coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move had not been announced.

Timeline:

Nagy spent the past three seasons in that role with Kansas City, including helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in the 2023 season and reach the title game in 2024. Nagy coached Chicago from 2018-21 after several years moving up the ranks working under Andy Reid in Kansas City and Philadelphia.

He is the second major addition for new Giants coach John Harbaugh’s staff after Dennard Wilson was hired to be defensive coordinator. Todd Monken was the favorite to run the offense before he got his first NFL head coaching job when the Cleveland Browns hired him.

The Chiefs ranked 20th in the league in offense last season, missing the playoffs in the process. Eric Bieniemy, who held the job before Nagy, is returning to the team.

The backstory:

The Bears hired Nagy as their head coach on Jan. 9, 2018. He was the last coach to win an NFC North title for the Bears before Johnson won the 2025 NFC North title this year with the Bears.