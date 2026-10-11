Grading the Chicago Bears in their abysmal loss to the Green Bay Packers

The Brief It was a brutal beat down for the Bears. For the first time since Caleb Williams went down with a hamstring strain, the Bears looked like a team that was playing with its QB2. Here's how we graded the Bears in their abysmal loss to the Packers.



It was a brutal beat down for the Bears.

For the first time since Caleb Williams went down with a hamstring strain, the Bears looked like a team that was playing with its QB2.

Here's how we graded the Bears in their abysmal 31-7 loss to the Packers.

Bears offense

The Bears had a good run of it offensively against the Eagles and Jets. They ran the ball and controlled it. They moved the ball consistently.

Against the Packers, the wheels fell off. Partially it was because the Bears looked like they were playing with a back-up quarterback for the first time since Caleb Williams went down with an injury.

The run game went out the window quickly in the second half. In the second quarter, the Bears had a 16-play, 78-yard drive that ate 9:10 of game time and ended with a touchdown.

The quarterback limitations held the Bears back on Sunday.

It didn’t help the whole offense seemed to be on different pages for most of the game. The Bears turned the ball over five times. The Packers had four takeaways in the first four weeks of the regular season.

Ball security was not there at all, neither were the plays they needed.

Grade: D

Bears defense

After an inspiring three-week span where the Bears allowed 28 points, the Packers poured on 31 points through the first three quarters and one minute.

The Bears’ offense turning the ball over did not help.

But, the Bears’ defense allowed gains of 53, 42, 46, 36 and 32. The Packers’ offense was just taking chunks out of the Bear’s defense when it wanted to.

The Packers enjoyed a good whipping.

Love was just getting chunks whenever he pleases. Whatever Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen drew up was getting exposed. There was no sugar coating it.

Grade: F

Bears QB Tyson Bagent

It was never more apparent the Bears were missing their starting quarterback than on Sunday.

Tyson Bagent struggled to be on the same page and to create a passing threat with his arm. His accuracy was not there.

He was eventually pulled for Case Keenum in the fourth quarter.

Last week, Bagent had four passes intercepted. Three interceptions were called back due penalties. He put the ball in harm’s way then and did it again on Sunday vs. the Packers.

The Bears put a lot of faith into Bagent, going with him over Keenum even when Keenum had the hot hand with a win over the Eagles.

Williams might be back next week against the Falcons. The Bears might need that more than anything. But, a game like this makes you wonder if Bagent is in danger of losing his spot as the back-up quarterback.

Grade: D