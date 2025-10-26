Grading the Chicago Bears on another inconsistent day in a loss to Baltimore

Plenty needs to be cleaned up.

The Chicago Bears saw their four-game winning streak end thanks to some inconsistent football during a game where they needed more from their best players.

Here’s how we graded the Bears in their 30-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Chicago Bears offense

It simply wasn’t good enough on Sunday.

The Bears reverted to what they were doing earlier in the season, where the passing yards were there, but the rushing yards and touchdowns weren’t.

The Bears had one touchdown on the day and had two other trips to the red zone, where they settled for field goals. Converting those two makes it a 30-24 game. Maybe it makes it easier for the defense, too.

The one thing the Ravens didn’t want to do was get into a passing showdown with Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

They didn’t need to. The Bears’ offense didn’t apply enough pressure to force Huntley to throw more. That’s on the offense. It’s on the offensive calls and it’s on the quarterback executing those calls.

Putting it into perspective: the Bears scored six touchdowns on seven drives that reached the red zone in the first three games of the season. In the last four games, only five of the last 16 red zone drives have ended in a touchdown.

The Bears have faced some decent defenses. The Saints, Ravens and Commanders aren’t the same as the Raiders and Cowboys’ iffy defenses.

It still needs to be better.

Grade: D

Chicago Bears defense

There was some good. There was some not-so-good.

The Bears allowed consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. Although one started at their own nine-yard line after an interception, the other was a drive into the end zone where the Bears needed a stop to have a chance to tie the game.

The Bears didn’t record a turnover on Sunday, and that showed how much of a mask the turnovers have been for a defense that’s allowed the most yards per play in the league. The Ravens averaged six yards per play Sunday, which is 0.2 yards fewer than the Bears have allowed on average this season.

The Bears limited Derrick Henry to 3.4 yards per carry. Tyler Huntley still completed 17 of his 22 passes for 186 yards and a score.

Against a backup quarterback, the Bears could have been better. The offense could have helped them out a bit more.

Grade: C

Chicago Bears special teams

The Bears had a moment where an illegal formation wiped away a punt that pinned the Ravens at their own two-yard line. The Bears also allowed 30.8 yards per kick return. Cairo Santos, in his first week back since the win over the Raiders, fell short on a 58-yard field goal attempt.

Devin Duvernay, however, had a 50-yard kick return that set the offense up with decent field position.

That headlined an up-and-down day.

Grade: C

Related article

Caleb Williams

The quarterback needs to be better.

He said after the game, he needs to be on the same page as some of his receivers. As a team captain, he has every right to tell his receivers which page to be on.

Williams missed some throws. He still threw for 285 yards, but a bad interception marred his day and that mistake led to a short-yardage touchdown that all but sunk the Bears.

Grade: D

DJ Moore

There are so many who question DJ Moore’s commitment, just because he doesn’t have the body language of an exuberant player.

That’s never been Moore. He does his talking on the field.

He hauled in four of his seven targets for 73 yards. He had an impressive one-handed catch where he raced for 42 yards and set the Bears up with a chance at the end of the game to stay within a touchdown.

Three plays later, the Bears went for it on fourth and short. Williams missed Moore in the back of the end zone.

Moore was reliable on Sunday, two weeks after he went to the hospital after the win over the Commanders. Williams needs to be more accurate getting him the football.

Grade: A

Colston Loveland

Loveland had a chance on Sunday to break out.

With Cole Kmet sidelined with an injury, Loveland was front and center as the top tight end in Ben Johnson’s offense.

Loveland caught three passes for 38 yards on five total targets. He also had a false start on a third-and-one play in the red zone that made it a more difficult situation.

It’s fair to expect more from the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Grade: D