How to watch Chicago Hounds vs RFC Los Angeles: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Hounds take on RFC Los Angeles on Monday night at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Chicago Hounds

How can I watch the Chicago Hounds vs. RFC Los Angeles?

TV: FOX Chicago+

Stream: Fox32Chicago.com or FOX Local

When: Monday, May 19 at 7 p.m. CT

Fox Chicago Plus (Channel 50) will live broadcast 14 regular-season Chicago Hounds games, providing fans with the opportunity to experience live Major League Rugby (MLR) action from the comfort of their homes. Fox Chicago Plus is a local broadcast network serving the greater Chicagoland area.

In addition to airing live sports broadcasts, Fox Chicago Plus also provides local coverage of breaking news, weather updates, and in-depth stories about the city’s most important happenings.

You can also stream all Chicago Hounds matches via FOX Local on your connected TV, through the FOX Local Mobile app, or on the Fox 32 Chicago website.

2025 Hounds Schedule

Mon. May 19: Chicago Hounds vs. RFCLA - 7 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium

Sat. May 24: Anthem RC vs. Chicago Hounds - 6 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium

Sat. May 31: Chicago Hounds vs. Nola Gold - 6 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium

Weds. June 4: Chicago Hounds vs. Houston Sabercats - 6 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium

Rugby 101

Before you dive into Major League Rugby action, Chicago Hounds General Manager and CEO James English breaks down some of the key rules of the game.

Scrum: The scrum is a competitive way of resetting the game. It's usually eight per side - eight forwards from each side - that push together to see who wins the ball.

Lineout: A means of restarting play after the ball falls out of the field of play (touchline). Forwards assemble in a line on each side where one team's hooker throws the ball straight in the middle. Each team uses various formations to lift players up, retrieve the ball and put it back in play. Which team's hooker throws the ball into the lineout is circumstantial.

Scoring: There are three ways to score in rugby. A "try", which is the rugby version of an American football touchdown is worth five points, but the ball must be placed on the ground for points to be awarded. Afterwards, there is a conversion worth two points, similar to the extra point kick in American football. Finally, there is a phase play drop goal, or penalty worth three points.

Penalties: A penalty is when any team creates an offense. Within that, a team gets to either kick for touch or go for three points. Penalties are conceded normally around the breakdown, or when offside, and also when committing foul play.

Contact: Rugby is a contact sport. Players tackle safely with their shoulders, wrapping their opponent's legs to take the ball carrier to the ground. It forms a ruck, which is how the game goes through phases of possession and play.