IHSA state football championships: 7A and 8A games relocated to NIU

The final two IHSA state championship games have officially been rescheduled. They've also been relocated from central Illinois to northern Illinois.

What we know:

IHSA postponed Saturday's second day of its championship games after a heavy snowstorm hit central Illinois, prompting Illinois State Unviersity to close its campus on Saturday.

The 5A and 6A title games were rescheduled for Tuesday at ISU. Now, the 7A and 8A games have been rescheduled for Wednesday at Northern Illinois University, playing at Huskie Stadium, according to the IHSA.

"We are incredibly thankful to NIU, the Huskie Athletic Department, and the DeKalb community for welcoming back the IHSA Football State Finals on short notice," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "We had a wonderful state final experience in DeKalb over the course of a decade and have a relationship of hosting IHSA State Series events on campus that dates back even further. NIU’s partnership with the IHSA and support of high school student-athletes in Illinois has proven to be second to none."

The 7A game between St. Rita vs. Brother Rice will kick off at 3 P.M., while the 8A game between Mount Carmel vs. Oswego will kick off at 6 P.M.

The IHSA is working with the ticketing groups at ISU and NIU. According to a press release, the IGSA anticipates that all tickets previously purchased through the ISU ticket office will be honored in DeKalb.

The IHSA will have more information on ticketing on Monday.

What they're saying:

"I appreciate the many constituents from across our campus who have stepped up to help the IHSA make this happen on short notice," NIU Vice President/Director of Athletics and Recreation Sean T. Frazier said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming the state championships to DeKalb, NIU and Huskie Stadium on Wednesday and providing a first-class experience for all of those involved."

"Illinois State was committed to hosting all eight state championship games if possible, but could not host the 7A and 8A title games until Thursday due to a scheduling conflict on Wednesday," Anderson said in a statement. "We did not want to further impact the schedules and routines of our competing teams, so NIU’s willingness to step up, especially given the geography of the competing teams, made this an easy decision."

2025 IHSA football championships

Tuesday, December 2 at Hancock Stadium in Normal

3:00 PM | 5A | St. Francis vs. Providence Catholic

6:00 PM | 6A | Fenwick vs. East St. Louis

Wednesday, December 3 at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb

3:00 PM | 7A | St. Rita vs. Brother Rice

6:00 PM | 8A | Mount Carmel vs. Oswego