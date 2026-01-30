Chicago man arrested years after deadly South Side shooting

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested this week and charged in a 2023 fatal shooting. The victim, 49, was found shot in the head on the city’s South Side. The suspect is due in court on Friday.



A 50-year-old Chicago man has been arrested and charged more than two years after a fatal shooting on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Police said Eugene Rhoiney was arrested on Tuesday in the 4500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Eugene Rhoiney | CPD

He is charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 49-year-old man on Aug. 22, 2023, in the 500 block of East 44th Street.

The backstory:

On the day of the shooting, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at around 11:32 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

What we don't know:

What led up to the shooting and whether the suspect and victim knew one another remains unclear.

What's next:

Rhoiney is due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.