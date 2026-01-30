Chicago man arrested years after deadly South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old Chicago man has been arrested and charged more than two years after a fatal shooting on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
Police said Eugene Rhoiney was arrested on Tuesday in the 4500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Eugene Rhoiney | CPD
He is charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 49-year-old man on Aug. 22, 2023, in the 500 block of East 44th Street.
The backstory:
On the day of the shooting, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at around 11:32 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
What we don't know:
What led up to the shooting and whether the suspect and victim knew one another remains unclear.
What's next:
Rhoiney is due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.