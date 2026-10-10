Illinois High School Football: Statewide final scores and results from Week 8
Playoffs are approaching. Next week, we find out IHSA playoff pairings.
Here are the statewide final scores and results from Week 8 of Illinois High School Football.
Illinois High School Football: Week 8 Final Scores
NOTE: Not all scores and results may have been reported to the Associated Press.
Abingdon-Avon 25, Rushville-Industry 14
Alden-Hebron 60, Ashton-Franklin Center 12
Althoff Catholic 63, Mt. Vernon 30
Amboy 72, Orangeville 6
Annawan-Wethersfield 30, Bureau Valley 24
Antioch 50, North Chicago 0
Argenta-Oreana 28, Tri-County 22
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48, Nokomis 14
Auburn 55, Riverton 30
Aurora Central Catholic 42, Catholic Central, Wis. 22
Aurora Christian 32, Wheaton Academy 27
Barrington 27, Fremd 25
Bartlett 56, Larkin 18
Batavia 34, St. Charles East 14
Belleville East 37, O'Fallon 35
Belvidere North 34, Auburn 12
Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 42, Momence 14
Bolingbrook 46, Plainfield North 14
Brother Rice 47, DePaul College Prep 0
Byron 56, Genoa-Kingston 13
Cahokia 47, Highland 14
Calhoun 67, Routt 0
Camp Point Central 43, Pleasant Hill 6
Carbondale 49, Marion 13
Carlyle 27, Wesclin 13
Carmel 42, De La Salle 0
Carmi-White County 72, Edwards County 12
Carrollton 34, Beardstown 6
Carterville 56, Murphysboro 14
Cary-Grove 61, Crystal Lake South 19
Central Catholic 31, Pontiac 28
Centralia 42, Breese Central 33
Cerro Gordo 66, Palestine 28
Champaign 12, Bloomington 10
Chicago Academy 22, Marine Leadership Academy 6
Chicago Hope Academy 42, Bishop McNamara 10
Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Joliet Catholic 14
Civic Memorial 54, East Alton-Wood River 18
Clifton Central def. Hoopeston Area, forfeit
Coal City 70, Herscher 6
Conant 44, Schaumburg 24
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12
Deerfield 30, Vernon Hills 8
Downers Grove North 17, Lyons 10
Downers Grove South 17, Leyden 6
Dunlap 55, Limestone 6
Durand-Pecatonica 52, Rock Falls 6
East Aurora 40, Streamwood 34
East St. Louis 54, Alton 0
Edwardsville 42, Belleville West 0
Effingham 14, Mattoon 12
El Paso-Gridley 24, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Elk Grove 42, Wheeling 7
Elmwood 62, West Hancock 40
Evergreen Park 36, Argo 6
Fairfield 40, Christopher 19, OT
Farmington 22, Seneca 0
Fenton 27, Elmwood Park 18
Fenwick 55, St. Viator 6
Fisher 49, Arcola 9
Forreston 22, Galena 20
Frankfort 47, Anna-Jonesboro 7
Freeburg 28, Columbia 12
Fulton 51, Morrison 0
Galesburg 35, Rock Island 7
Galva 52, Peoria Heights 22
Geneva 42, Wheaton North 14
Glenwood 38, Quincy Notre Dame 20
Grant 27, Wauconda 25
Grayslake North 34, Grayslake Central 29
Greenfield-Northwestern 44, Triopia 6
Greenville 19, Southwestern 14
Guilford 35, Freeport 12
Hampshire 39, McHenry 6
Herrin 24, Harrisburg 21
Hersey 48, Rolling Meadows 0
Heyworth 42, Tremont 0
Hiawatha 18, South Beloit 15
Highland Park 40, Niles North 35
Hillcrest 40, Tinley Park 27
Hillsboro 37, Carlinville 29
Hinsdale Central 49, Proviso West 6
Hinsdale South 47, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 14
Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
Hononegah 56, Boylan Catholic 0
Huntley 32, Central 12
Jacksonville 43, Normal University 13
Jacobs 27, Dundee-Crown 13
Jersey 31, Waterloo 24
Johnsburg 48, Harvard 6
Johnston City 44, Red Hill 6
Kaneland 59, Ottawa Township 14
Kankakee 34, Crete-Monee 14
Kewanee 40, Monmouth-Roseville 0
Lakes 31, Round Lake 14
Lemont 53, Bremen 0
Lena-Winslow 42, Eastland-Pearl City 34
Libertyville 14, Lake Zurich 10
Lincoln 28, Springfield 13
Lincoln 41, Lanphier 12
Lincoln-Way East 40, Lockport 0
Lincoln-Way West 14, Lincoln-Way Central 10
Lisle 18, Streator Township 15
Loyola 45, IC Catholic 35
Macomb 43, Illini West 0
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Charleston 7
Maine South 51, Evanston Township 13
Maine West 20, Niles West 0
Marian Central Catholic 57, St. Edward 6
Marist 28, St. Laurence 14
Maroa-Forsyth 43, Olympia 21
Marquette Academy 21, Dwight 12
Mascoutah 48, Granite City 14
Mater Dei 51, Madison 6
Mendota def. Sherrard, forfeit
Metamora 41, Canton 14
Metea Valley 28, DeKalb 17
Milford 50, St. Anne 34
Milledgeville 46, River Ridge 22
Moline 35, United Township 27
Monticello 21, Prairie Central 8
Montini 49, Marmion Academy 7
Morris 50, LaSalle-Peru 0
Morton 42, Pekin (IL) 13
Mt. Carmel 40, Marshall 0
Mt. Zion 28, Taylorville 10
Naperville Central 17, Waubonsie Valley 7
Naperville North 14, Neuqua Valley 7
Nashville 42, DuQuoin 19
Nazareth Academy 28, St. Patrick 0
New Trier 35, Glenbrook South 28
Newton 58, Lawrenceville 6
Noble/ITW Speer 36, Solorio Academy 0
Noble/Rauner 18, Hubbard 12
Normal 55, Centennial 13
Normal West 68, Richwoods 19
North Boone 28, Rockford Lutheran 18
Oak Lawn 15, Blue Island Eisenhower 0
Oak Park-River Forest 48, Addison Trail 20
Oakwood 60, Iroquois West 0
Orion 37, Mercer County 29
Oswego 40, Minooka 14
PORTA 51, Athens 7
Paris 42, Robinson 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30, Rantoul 26
Peoria 70, Urbana 7
Peotone 42, Manteno 13
Pinckneyville 55, Benton 0
Plainfield South 42, Plainfield Central 6
Pleasant Plains 73, Pittsfield 28
Prairie Ridge 25, Crystal Lake Central 24, 2OT
Princeton 57, Hall 0
Princeville 35, ROWVA-Williamsfield 22
Prospect 49, Buffalo Grove 14
Providence Catholic 56, Marian Catholic 14
Quincy 52, Sterling 28
Red Bud 15, Chester 13
Rich Township 48, Thornridge 20
Richards 35, Shepard 14
Richland County 28, Casey-Westfield 14
Richmond-Burton 50, Woodstock North 6
Riverdale 37, Erie-Prophetstown 6
Riverside-Brookfield 38, Glenbard East 28
Rockridge 46, Newman Central Catholic 30
Romeoville 20, Joliet Central 14
Roxana 49, Marquette 20
Sacred Heart-Griffin 29, Rochester 28
Salt Fork 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6
Sandburg 59, Stagg 0
Sandwich 39, Marengo 14
Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 42, Vienna 13
Sparta 54, Dupo 0
St. Charles North 33, Glenbard North 32
St. Francis 52, Notre Dame 24
St. Ignatius College Prep 40, Leo 8
St. Joseph-Ogden 62, Andrew 33
St. Rita 49, Benet Academy 17
St. Teresa 37, Westville 20
Stark County 50, Knoxville 22
Staunton 69, Gillespie 0
Stevenson 31, Lake Forest 7
Stillman Valley 28, Oregon 7
Stockton 52, Dakota 6
Sullivan 41, Cumberland 14
Sycamore 27, Rochelle 20
Thornton 39, Danville 13
Thornton Fractional South 22, Reavis 16
Tolono Unity 64, Illinois Valley Central 24
Triad 48, Collinsville 19
Tuscola 42, LeRoy 0
United 47, Astoria (South Fulton) 21
Vandalia 61, North Mac 22
Villa Grove 35, Sangamon Valley 14
Warren Township 49, Waukegan 0
Washington 41, East Peoria 7
West Aurora 23, Glenbard South 12
West Central 52, Ridgewood 36
West Central Coop 58, Mendon Unity 16
West Chicago 57, Ridgewood 34
Westinghouse College Prep 52, Urban Prep/Bronzeville 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 31, Lake Park 19
Williamsville 55, New Berlin 0
Willowbrook 35, Proviso East 0
Wilmington 42, Reed-Custer 0
Winnebago 28, Dixon 8
Yorkville 21, Oswego East 7
Zion-Benton 21, Mundelein 12
The Source: Scores and results are from the Associated Press.