Illinois High School Football: Statewide final scores and results from Week 8

Playoffs are approaching. Next week, we find out IHSA playoff pairings.

Here are the statewide final scores and results from Week 8 of Illinois High School Football.

Illinois High School Football: Week 8 Final Scores

NOTE: Not all scores and results may have been reported to the Associated Press.

Abingdon-Avon 25, Rushville-Industry 14

Alden-Hebron 60, Ashton-Franklin Center 12

Althoff Catholic 63, Mt. Vernon 30

Amboy 72, Orangeville 6

Annawan-Wethersfield 30, Bureau Valley 24

Antioch 50, North Chicago 0

Argenta-Oreana 28, Tri-County 22

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48, Nokomis 14

Auburn 55, Riverton 30

Aurora Central Catholic 42, Catholic Central, Wis. 22

Aurora Christian 32, Wheaton Academy 27

Barrington 27, Fremd 25

Bartlett 56, Larkin 18

Batavia 34, St. Charles East 14

Belleville East 37, O'Fallon 35

Belvidere North 34, Auburn 12

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 42, Momence 14

Bolingbrook 46, Plainfield North 14

Brother Rice 47, DePaul College Prep 0

Byron 56, Genoa-Kingston 13

Cahokia 47, Highland 14

Calhoun 67, Routt 0

Camp Point Central 43, Pleasant Hill 6

Carbondale 49, Marion 13

Carlyle 27, Wesclin 13

Carmel 42, De La Salle 0

Carmi-White County 72, Edwards County 12

Carrollton 34, Beardstown 6

Carterville 56, Murphysboro 14

Cary-Grove 61, Crystal Lake South 19

Central Catholic 31, Pontiac 28

Centralia 42, Breese Central 33

Cerro Gordo 66, Palestine 28

Champaign 12, Bloomington 10

Chicago Academy 22, Marine Leadership Academy 6

Chicago Hope Academy 42, Bishop McNamara 10

Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Joliet Catholic 14

Civic Memorial 54, East Alton-Wood River 18

Clifton Central def. Hoopeston Area, forfeit

Coal City 70, Herscher 6

Conant 44, Schaumburg 24

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12

Deerfield 30, Vernon Hills 8

Downers Grove North 17, Lyons 10

Downers Grove South 17, Leyden 6

Dunlap 55, Limestone 6

Durand-Pecatonica 52, Rock Falls 6

East Aurora 40, Streamwood 34

East St. Louis 54, Alton 0

Edwardsville 42, Belleville West 0

Effingham 14, Mattoon 12

El Paso-Gridley 24, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Elk Grove 42, Wheeling 7

Elmwood 62, West Hancock 40

Evergreen Park 36, Argo 6

Fairfield 40, Christopher 19, OT

Farmington 22, Seneca 0

Fenton 27, Elmwood Park 18

Fenwick 55, St. Viator 6

Fisher 49, Arcola 9

Forreston 22, Galena 20

Frankfort 47, Anna-Jonesboro 7

Freeburg 28, Columbia 12

Fulton 51, Morrison 0

Galesburg 35, Rock Island 7

Galva 52, Peoria Heights 22

Geneva 42, Wheaton North 14

Glenwood 38, Quincy Notre Dame 20

Grant 27, Wauconda 25

Grayslake North 34, Grayslake Central 29

Greenfield-Northwestern 44, Triopia 6

Greenville 19, Southwestern 14

Guilford 35, Freeport 12

Hampshire 39, McHenry 6

Herrin 24, Harrisburg 21

Hersey 48, Rolling Meadows 0

Heyworth 42, Tremont 0

Hiawatha 18, South Beloit 15

Highland Park 40, Niles North 35

Hillcrest 40, Tinley Park 27

Hillsboro 37, Carlinville 29

Hinsdale Central 49, Proviso West 6

Hinsdale South 47, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 14

Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Hononegah 56, Boylan Catholic 0

Huntley 32, Central 12

Jacksonville 43, Normal University 13

Jacobs 27, Dundee-Crown 13

Jersey 31, Waterloo 24

Johnsburg 48, Harvard 6

Johnston City 44, Red Hill 6

Kaneland 59, Ottawa Township 14

Kankakee 34, Crete-Monee 14

Kewanee 40, Monmouth-Roseville 0

Lakes 31, Round Lake 14

Lemont 53, Bremen 0

Lena-Winslow 42, Eastland-Pearl City 34

Libertyville 14, Lake Zurich 10

Lincoln 28, Springfield 13

Lincoln 41, Lanphier 12

Lincoln-Way East 40, Lockport 0

Lincoln-Way West 14, Lincoln-Way Central 10

Lisle 18, Streator Township 15

Loyola 45, IC Catholic 35

Macomb 43, Illini West 0

Mahomet-Seymour 41, Charleston 7

Maine South 51, Evanston Township 13

Maine West 20, Niles West 0

Marian Central Catholic 57, St. Edward 6

Marist 28, St. Laurence 14

Maroa-Forsyth 43, Olympia 21

Marquette Academy 21, Dwight 12

Mascoutah 48, Granite City 14

Mater Dei 51, Madison 6

Mendota def. Sherrard, forfeit

Metamora 41, Canton 14

Metea Valley 28, DeKalb 17

Milford 50, St. Anne 34

Milledgeville 46, River Ridge 22

Moline 35, United Township 27

Monticello 21, Prairie Central 8

Montini 49, Marmion Academy 7

Morris 50, LaSalle-Peru 0

Morton 42, Pekin (IL) 13

Mt. Carmel 40, Marshall 0

Mt. Zion 28, Taylorville 10

Naperville Central 17, Waubonsie Valley 7

Naperville North 14, Neuqua Valley 7

Nashville 42, DuQuoin 19

Nazareth Academy 28, St. Patrick 0

New Trier 35, Glenbrook South 28

Newton 58, Lawrenceville 6

Noble/ITW Speer 36, Solorio Academy 0

Noble/Rauner 18, Hubbard 12

Normal 55, Centennial 13

Normal West 68, Richwoods 19

North Boone 28, Rockford Lutheran 18

Oak Lawn 15, Blue Island Eisenhower 0

Oak Park-River Forest 48, Addison Trail 20

Oakwood 60, Iroquois West 0

Orion 37, Mercer County 29

Oswego 40, Minooka 14

PORTA 51, Athens 7

Paris 42, Robinson 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30, Rantoul 26

Peoria 70, Urbana 7

Peotone 42, Manteno 13

Pinckneyville 55, Benton 0

Plainfield South 42, Plainfield Central 6

Pleasant Plains 73, Pittsfield 28

Prairie Ridge 25, Crystal Lake Central 24, 2OT

Princeton 57, Hall 0

Princeville 35, ROWVA-Williamsfield 22

Prospect 49, Buffalo Grove 14

Providence Catholic 56, Marian Catholic 14

Quincy 52, Sterling 28

Red Bud 15, Chester 13

Rich Township 48, Thornridge 20

Richards 35, Shepard 14

Richland County 28, Casey-Westfield 14

Richmond-Burton 50, Woodstock North 6

Riverdale 37, Erie-Prophetstown 6

Riverside-Brookfield 38, Glenbard East 28

Rockridge 46, Newman Central Catholic 30

Romeoville 20, Joliet Central 14

Roxana 49, Marquette 20

Sacred Heart-Griffin 29, Rochester 28

Salt Fork 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

Sandburg 59, Stagg 0

Sandwich 39, Marengo 14

Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 42, Vienna 13

Sparta 54, Dupo 0

St. Charles North 33, Glenbard North 32

St. Francis 52, Notre Dame 24

St. Ignatius College Prep 40, Leo 8

St. Joseph-Ogden 62, Andrew 33

St. Rita 49, Benet Academy 17

St. Teresa 37, Westville 20

Stark County 50, Knoxville 22

Staunton 69, Gillespie 0

Stevenson 31, Lake Forest 7

Stillman Valley 28, Oregon 7

Stockton 52, Dakota 6

Sullivan 41, Cumberland 14

Sycamore 27, Rochelle 20

Thornton 39, Danville 13

Thornton Fractional South 22, Reavis 16

Tolono Unity 64, Illinois Valley Central 24

Triad 48, Collinsville 19

Tuscola 42, LeRoy 0

United 47, Astoria (South Fulton) 21

Vandalia 61, North Mac 22

Villa Grove 35, Sangamon Valley 14

Warren Township 49, Waukegan 0

Washington 41, East Peoria 7

West Aurora 23, Glenbard South 12

West Central 52, Ridgewood 36

West Central Coop 58, Mendon Unity 16

West Chicago 57, Ridgewood 34

Westinghouse College Prep 52, Urban Prep/Bronzeville 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 31, Lake Park 19

Williamsville 55, New Berlin 0

Willowbrook 35, Proviso East 0

Wilmington 42, Reed-Custer 0

Winnebago 28, Dixon 8

Yorkville 21, Oswego East 7

Zion-Benton 21, Mundelein 12