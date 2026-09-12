Irish cook Rice: What we like & didn't like from Notre Dame football's win

The Brief Notre Dame football has a mantra this year: "Leave no doubt." That was evident Saturday. Rice did not cross midfield through three quarters. The Irish passing offense was clicking. The Irish defense even got on the scoreboard. Here's what we liked and didn't like from Notre Dame's rout of Rice on Saturday.



Notre Dame football has a mantra this year: "Leave no doubt."

That was evident after the first major hit of the game. The Irish cruised on Saturday. Notre Dame demolished visiting Rice 52-0 at its home opener at Notre Dame Stadium.

Rice did not cross midfield through three quarters. The Irish passing offense was clicking. The Irish defense even got on the scoreboard.

Here's what we liked and didn't like from Notre Dame's rout of Rice on Saturday.

What I liked: Notre Dame didn’t play with its food

The history was prevalent and important. Notre Dame had not beaten an FBS opponent on the second week of the season under Marcus Freeman. That changed on Saturday.

The Irish cooked Rice.

It was a scorched earth type of destruction of the Owls.

Look no further than the second play of the game when Adon Shuler put a hit on Davis Lane that was so jarring, the ball popped free. Bobucar Traore took the loose ball and scored.

The onslaught began.

The Freeman Era had sometimes been marred with head-scratching performances early on in the season. Last year, it was the defensive meltdowns that led to an 0-2 start. In 2024, it was a loss to three-touchdown underdog NIU. In 2022, it was a home loss to Marshall.

This was no such let down. There was no head scratching on Saturday.

Quarterback CJ Carr was methodical and surgical. His best play was at the end of the half, when he rolled out of the pocket, directed traffic mid-play and fired a rope to Micah Gilbert for a 39-yard touchdown. Carr placed the ball high over double coverage, where only 6-foot-2 Gilbert could get it.

In the first quarter, Rice had three fumbles. Notre Dame had a three-play drive for a score.

Carr exited the game in the third quarter. He finished the day completing 16 of his 20 for 253 yards and four touchdowns. It was as efficient as it was deadly. The defense shined, too, forcing four turnovers and recording Notre Dame's first shutout since Nov. 19, 2022, in a 44-0 win over Boston College.

It was a baby step forward for the Irish, but they took care of business and are 2-0 for the first time since 2023.

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What I didn’t like: The running game

The passing game was great. CJ Carr is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.

Nolan James Jr. and Aneyas Williams didn’t wow anyone with the running game. The two carried the ball a combined 15 times. They both gained 29 yards each.

The Irish running game left a little to be desired since it’s slow start against Wisconsin. It’s not exactly broken. It’s just figuring out how to operate with a new slew of running backs.

Going from two first-round picks to anyone but was going to take an adjustment. Notre Dame felt that against on Saturday where the running game gained just 66 yards halfway through the third quarter.

The rushing attack has a chance to get on track and find what works, though. They have Michigan State next, and the Spartans allowed over 100 rushing yards to Eastern Michigan through three quarters on Saturday.

One small nitpick: Drops

To be clear, on a day like Saturday – where Notre Dame didn’t allow Rice to cross midfield in the first half – this is a nitpick.

But, a 42-0 lead at halftime could have been more.

Ty Washington dropped a pass. Aneyas Williams had a drop, too. You could make an argument that Carr’s first incompletion should’ve been caught. Jack Larsen had his hands on it, but a Rice defender found a way to break up the pass.

Mylan Graham had his hands on a pass but a Rice defender jarred it loose. That was a good play by the defensive back.

Again, it’s just a nitpick on a day when Notre Dame was dominant.