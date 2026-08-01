Jaylon Johnson feels like his old self entering 'contract year' with the Chicago Bears

The Brief Jaylon Johnson said Saturday he's entering a "contract year" with the Bears. Even though he's signed through 2027, he has to show he's a top cornerback in the NFL. What helps is that Johnson finally feels like himself.



Jaylon Johnson doesn't dwell on the past.

Did he rush back to play when the Chicago Bears played the Detroit Lions? Maybe he thought that in the moments after he suffered an injury that would require a lengthy stint on injured reserve. But, there's no point in thinking about that now.

Especially because Johnson knows the 2026 season is a pivotal one for him.

He even called it a contract year, even though he's under contract past this season.

What they're saying:

Johnson said he was consistently in pain throughout the 2026 season.

It wasn't until the playoffs that he felt like he wasn't playing through some sort of pain, and even then it was a difficult year as he was recovering from core muscle surgery that he underwent mid-season.

Now, he feels like himself again.

"I needed a full offseason to get my legs under me, to get scar tissue and things like that out," Johnson said. "I feel really good."

Johnson recorded a career-low two pass breakups, but most of that was because he was limited to seven games.

He also missed the entire 2025 training camp after suffering an injury while preparing for training camp. It was a breakthrough year for the Bears, but a frustrating one for Johnson.

The team never truly saw Johnson at his best, either. He entered the 2025 season coming off his second Pro Bowl nod.

"We're excited about seeing what he can do," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "I don't know that I've had an opportunity to see upfront what he looks like fully healthy. So, it's kind of hard to answer that question just a little bit. I'm hopeful that he can be healthy and stay healthy and be a productive player like he's been in the past."

It's a boon that the coaching staff sees that he's healthy. Johnson can see how important the 2026 season is.

Big picture view:

Johnson is under contract through the 2027 season. He's in the middle of the extension he signed in the 2024 offseason.

But, considering where the Bears are financially, he considers the 2026 season a "contract year."

"This is definitely a contract year," Johnson said. "We all know with the cap hit and all that stuff. It's definitely a contract year for me."

When Johnson mentions the salary cap situation, he might be alluding to how the Bears watched D.J. Moore catch two of the biggest touchdowns in recent memory in two wins against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears still traded Moore to the Bills because he was too expensive to retain.

Johnson carries a $24.5 million cap hit in 2026, and a $25 million cap hit in 2027.

A stellar performance in 2026 might mean the Bears find a way to keep him in the fold. If he's too expensive, the Bears might have to move on from him all the same. But a year where he shines bright might mean Johnson could find a long-term home elsewhere and get paid the money he deserves.

"At the end of the day, whether that's here or somewhere else, I gotta put it on tape that I am still a top guy," he said.