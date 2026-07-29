Chicago police: ATV driver in critical condition after crash with SUV

The Brief Three people were hospitalized after a crash involving an SUV and an ATV Tuesday night on the city's Northwest Side. Police said the 22-year-old ATV driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The SUV driver and a 16-year-old ATV passenger were hospitalized in good condition. Citations are pending.



A three-person crash involving an SUV and an ATV on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday night left one person in critical condition and two others hospitalized, according to police.

Three hurt in Chicago ATV crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:03 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Diversey Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Two-vehicle crash involving ATV.

Police said a black SUV driven by a woman was turning left into a parking lot when it collided with an ATV traveling westbound on Diversey Avenue. The ATV was being operated by a 22-year-old man with a 16-year-old boy riding as a passenger.

The woman suffered injuries that were not immediately known and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, according to police. The boy was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The backstory:

The crash comes as Illinois lawmakers consider new rules for high-speed off-road vehicles and electric scooters.

Earlier this month, the Illinois General Assembly passed Senate Bill 3484, legislation backed by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. The bill is now awaiting action from Gov. JB Pritzker.

Supporters say current Illinois law leaves a gray area when it comes to regulating off-road vehicles and certain electric scooters. The proposal would require vehicles capable of traveling more than 28 mph to be treated like passenger vehicles.

Under the bill, operators would be required to have:

A valid driver's license

A vehicle title

Registration

Insurance

The legislation would also prohibit those vehicles from operating on sidewalks, bike lanes and bike paths.

If Pritzker signs the bill into law, the changes would take effect in January 2027.

Supporters say the measure is intended to improve safety on busy urban streets.

What's next:

Police said citations are pending in the ATV-SUV crash.