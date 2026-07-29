Chicago crime: 11 shot, 2 fatally, 1 stabbed Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning

The Brief Chicago police said 11 people were shot, including two who were killed, between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. Another person was seriously injured in a stabbing on the city's South Side. No arrests have been announced.



Eleven people were shot, including two who died, and one person was stabbed in separate incidents across Chicago between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Chicago crime

The first reported shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park.

Police said a 23-year-old man was in an alley when someone shot him in the right leg. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

More than an hour later, around 6:33 p.m., a 35-year-old man was in front of a home in the 2700 block of West 25th Street in Little Village when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At about 8 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was outside in the 6200 block of South Keeler Avenue in West Lawn when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot in the left thigh. She took herself to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Just after that, around 8:16 p.m., a 37-year-old man was standing outside in the 1300 block of South Houston Avenue in South Chicago when an unknown man approached and cut him with a sharp object, police said. The victim suffered a laceration to his right arm and was taken to Trinity Hospital in serious condition. The attacker ran away.

At about 8:44 p.m., three men were standing outside in the 2400 block of South Washtenaw Avenue in Little Village when someone inside a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, according to police.

The victims included:

A 27-year-old man shot in the head, taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 22-year-old man shot in the leg, taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 21-year-old man shot in the head, taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Late Tuesday night, around 11:31 p.m., police found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the back in the 7000 block of South Hermitage Avenue in West Englewood. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. Police said he was uncooperative with investigators.

About 20 minutes later, around 11:54 p.m., officers found two men shot in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue in South Shore.

A 35-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

A 42-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and left arm. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The second fatal shooting happened shortly after midnight.

Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died. Police said he was uncooperative in providing details before his death.

The last reported shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Damen Avenue in West Englewood.

Police said a 21-year-old man was walking to his vehicle when someone approached and opened fire. He suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm and took himself to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

What's next:

Police have not announced any arrests in the shootings or stabbing.

Area One, Area Two, Area Three and Area Four detectives are investigating the separate incidents.