Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to tighten city gun purchasing rules with executive order

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday aimed at tightening standards for companies that sell guns, ammunition and accessories to the city. The order would require city departments and sister agencies to buy from vendors with strong legal compliance and responsible business practices. The move builds on the city's broader gun violence reduction strategy, including the recently created Office of Gun Violence Reduction.



Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday morning that would tighten how the City of Chicago purchases firearms, gun accessories and ammunition for city departments and sister agencies.

Chicago tightens firearm purchasing standards

What we know:

The executive order is designed to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent only on firearm vendors that demonstrate strong legal compliance and responsible business practices. Gun violence prevention advocates say the measure uses the city's purchasing power to hold firearm manufacturers and vendors to higher standards of accountability.

Brady United, a national nonprofit focused on preventing gun violence, estimates taxpayers spend more than $5 billion each year on law enforcement firearms and ammunition.

What they're saying:

Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, executive director of Live Free Illinois, said the order is intended to ensure public funds are not used to support firearm vendors with harmful business practices.

"Too many families in Chicago know the cost of an industry that has too often operated without enough accountability," Bates-Chamberlain said in a statement. "This executive order sends a clear message: public dollars should never reward harmful business practices. Live Free Illinois is proud to stand with Brady United and our partners as Chicago shows what it looks like to lead with courage, use every tool available, and turn procurement into a strategy for public safety."

The backstory:

The executive order is the latest step in Johnson's broader public safety agenda.

Last month, the mayor signed an executive order creating Chicago's Office of Gun Violence Reduction. The office is responsible for developing a five-year citywide strategy, coordinating services for victims of gun violence and laying the foundation for a permanent city department focused on violence reduction.

The office also supports the city's summer safety strategy and the Chicago Department of Public Health's incident command initiative, which targets 27 neighborhoods with violence intervention and crisis response efforts.

What's next:

Johnson is scheduled to sign the executive order at 9 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall alongside representatives from Live Free Illinois and Brady United.