Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu lead Illinois past Wisconsin 75-60

Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 21 and No. 12 Illinois beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-60 in a key Big Ten Conference matchup.

Dosunmu also had 12 rebounds and 12 assists for only the third triple-double in school history.

Cockburn had 14 rebounds and recorded his eighth double-double in nine games for Illinois.

D'Mitrik Trice scored 19 points and Nate Reuvers added 11 for Wisconsin.

Illinois outrebounded the Badgers 46-18. The Illini shot 54% from the field to Wisconsin's 41%.

ADVERTISING: Win cash betting on basketball! Download the Fox Super 6 betting app free now.