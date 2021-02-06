Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
5
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County

Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu lead Illinois past Wisconsin 75-60

By Terry Towery
Published 
University of Illinois
Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 21 and No. 12 Illinois beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-60 in a key Big Ten Conference matchup.

Dosunmu also had 12 rebounds and 12 assists for only the third triple-double in school history.

Cockburn had 14 rebounds and recorded his eighth double-double in nine games for Illinois.

D'Mitrik Trice scored 19 points and Nate Reuvers added 11 for Wisconsin.

Illinois outrebounded the Badgers 46-18. The Illini shot 54% from the field to Wisconsin's 41%.

ADVERTISING: Win cash betting on basketball! Download the Fox Super 6 betting app free now.

Super Bowl kits from Buona Beef

Looking for some good food for the Super Bowl? Buona Beef has some Super Bowl kits!