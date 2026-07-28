What we learned from the Chicago Bears as the 2026 training camp officially opened

Tuesday was the first day of school for the Chicago Bears.

Coach Ben Johnson had a smile on his face when discussing the competition that will overtake Halas Hall in the coming month.

This is where starting spots and roster sports are won and lost.

"This is where it gets fun," Johnson said. "I’m excited for the competition."

Here’s what we learned from the Bears’ main decision makers on Tuesday, as the 2026 training camp officially opened at Halas Hall.

Continuity is key for Ben Johnson

Johnson made it clear, yet again: The 2026 Bears are not going to be the same team as the 2025 Bears.

"We are starting all over again," Johnson said. "That's been the consistent message."

The roster has some critical turnover, namely at wide receiver and in the secondary. Key leaders from 2025 are gone. Other players need to step up and fill those roles.

Camp is where the Bears get to find who those players are.

"There is a lot of getting to know each other," Johnson said. "It's a chance for us to create a new chapter of Chicago Bears football, the 2026 version."

Not everything is new, though.

Most of the coaching staff is back for the 2026 season. That creates continuity in what the team expects from its players.

Johnson expects the staff to be more advanced this year. The Bears have gotten plenty of firsts out of the way in camp last season. Now, the coaches know where to start, where the team is starting and what direction they can go on Day 1.

"I really expect another layer of sophistication," he said of his coaching staff. "Everyone's reading each other's thoughts."

Even though the team will be different, the pillars of camp remain the same: Physical, tough, demanding.

"We have to come together as a group," Johnson said. "There will be some trials and tribulations. The coaching staff, we're going to apply pressure and stress on these guys. I think that's where the best version of yourself comes forward."

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Where does Caleb Williams start?

Quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the NFL’s Top 100 players, he’s on the cover of Madden and is a bona fide star in Chicago.

The Bears are expecting a next step for their quarterback in Year 3. Day 1 of camp will show just how far Williams has come, having undergone plenty of trials and tribulations.

Johnson said Caleb Williams isn’t thinking about the pre-snap details much anymore. This includes the play call, cadence, motions, or operations.

Now, he can focus on the next phase of quarterbacking: The post-snap. He can focus on coverage recognitions and processing as the play continues.

"Things are starting to slow down," Johnson said. "What we need to see is the anticipation."

This is why it was "fun" for Johnson to go through film this offseason to watch where Williams could correct parts of his game.

Johnson said he learned areas where he could improve. He also zeroed in on ways Williams can be more efficient and consistent, which is the ultimate goal for Year 2 in the Johnson system.

That exercise was also a reminder of how talented Williams is.

"He's got it all," Johnson said. "There's really nothing I don't think that he can't do."

Everyone is sold on Luther Burden III

Back in the offseason program, Johnson told everyone to buy stock in Luther Burden III.

The second-year wide receiver out of Missouri had 47 receptions for 652 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, but took enough strides in the offseason to impress nearly everyone at Halas Hall.

Count Bears general manager Ryan Poles as one of those Burden impressed.

"If there’s a guy that I’m really excited about, it’s Luther Burden, just because of how much he’s grown from the day he walked in this building," Poles said. "I mean, I heard he was just texting and calling these quarterbacks just looking for an arm to throw to him every day of the week."

Burden will move up in the pecking order now that Olamide Zaccheaus has signed with Atlanta and D.J. Moore was traded to Buffalo.

There’s a real expectation for Burden to take a step forward in Year 2. That expectation will continue when camp practices begin.

"The guy loves football, he’s passionate about it," Poles said. "He wants to helps this team win, and he wants to be the absolute best receiver he can possibly be. You can feel the fire inside of him and I’m excited to see that show up."

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Is an extension due for Darnell Wright?

Of all the players who broke out in the 2025 season, Darnell Wright took a leap the Bears wanted to see.

He was a second-team All-Pro selection and the Bears picked up their team option for a fifth-year on his rookie deal. He’ll be under contract through the 2027 season, but the Bears are looking to get a contract extension done with him.

An extension is in the works, but Poles might sideline those talks until the two sides can discuss without that hanging over Wright’s head while he plays.

"Darnell is a guy we want here long term," Poles said. "It takes two sides to get things done. But at the end of the day, I don’t want any distractions or anything like that."

The longer the Bears wait, Wright might be more expensive.

ESPN reported the Vikings signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a four-year, $96 million contract extension on Tuesday. Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter isn’t an offensive tackle, but ESPN reported Philadelphia signed Carter to a four-year, $152 million extension worth up to $160 million, which makes him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

The Bears traded back one spot with the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft from No. 9 overall to No. 10 overall, where the Eagles took Carter. The Bears took Wright one selection later.

Poles has always been consistent with getting contract extensions done with players he wants to keep at Halas Hall before their contracts expire.

Kyler Gordon is an example, as Poles extended him with a three-year, $40 million extension as he was entering the final year of his rookie contract. That extension came in April 2025.

Wright is due an extension. However, those extensions under Poles historically happen in the offseason.

"When it’s time to go play football, we’ll go play football and keep it moving," Poles said. "He’s a guy we would like here for a while."