Masyn Winn homers, drives in 4 as Cardinals edge Cubs 8-7

Masyn Winn homered, drove in four runs and scored twice to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-7 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, their seventh win their last eight games.

Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy allowed five runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking one. Steven Matz (4-2) went 1 1/3 innings of relief and Ryan Helsley earned his 15th save in 20 tries.

The Cubs lost their third straight, tying a season high.

Lars Nootbaar gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the second and Winn hit a two-run homer in the third.

Nolan Gorman sparked a four-run rally in the fourth with a 432-foot leadoff home run to tie it at 5-all. Winn gave the Cardinals the lead with a two run double and scored from second on Alec Burleson's sacrifice fly to deep center to make it 8-5.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon (7-5) allowed eight runs on eight hits.

Seiya Suzuki’s three-run homer, a 404-foot shot that left his bat at 110.2 mph, capped a five-run third. It came immediately after Kyle Tucker’s two-run single as the Cubs took a 5-2 lead.

Nico Hoerner’s first homer run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth, cut the Cardinals lead to 8-7.

Key moment

With the Cubs trailing by one and runners on first and third with one out in the seventh, Crow-Armstrong attempted to bunt. The bunt was cleanly fielded by JoJo Romero, who held Tucker at third and threw out Crow-Armstrong. Burleson then made an off-balance catch against the netting along the right field line on Dansby Swanson's popup to end the threat.

Key stat

The Cardinals have hit nine home runs in their last four games. The team hit 75 homers in their previous 77 games.

Up next

The Cubs will start LHP Matthew Boyd (6-3, 2.84 ERA) against Cardinals RHP Erick Fedde (3-6, 3.54) on Wednesday.