Mike White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Chicago Bears 31-10

Mike White threw three touchdown passes including two to Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets rolled over the Chicago Bears 31-10.

White started for the benched Zach Wilson and the Jets rolled up a season-high 466 yards.

White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards.

He's the fifth player in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 yards passing and three TD passes within his first four career starts.

Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff after being listed as questionable with an injured left shoulder. Trevor Siemian started in his place.

