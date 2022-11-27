Expand / Collapse search

Mike White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Chicago Bears 31-10

By Dennis Waszak
Associated Press
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 27: Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) drops back to pass during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears on November 27, 2022 at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Mike White threw three touchdown passes including two to Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets rolled over the Chicago Bears 31-10. 

White started for the benched Zach Wilson and the Jets rolled up a season-high 466 yards. 

White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards. 

He's the fifth player in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 yards passing and three TD passes within his first four career starts. 

Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff after being listed as questionable with an injured left shoulder. Trevor Siemian started in his place.
 