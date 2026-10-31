Other women contacted police about previous incidents with Packers' Josh Jacobs after his arrest

The Brief Police investigated the battery case involving Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs following a May altercation with his then-girlfriend. During the investigation, multiple other women contacted them to detail their own allegations against him. Those accounts were included in evidence regarding Jacobs’ battery case.



As police investigated the battery case involving Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs following a May altercation with his then-girlfriend, multiple other women contacted them to detail their own allegations against him.

Those accounts were included in evidence regarding Jacobs’ battery case that the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department released Friday night in response to a public records request. Green Bay TV station NBC 26 first reported the records' release.

What we know:

Jacobs pleaded no contest on Sept. 10 to misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property. He was arrested May 26, three days after an incident in which a woman said he threw her to the ground.

It's unclear how the latest allegations will play into the NFL's investigation into Jacobs. The league placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list in August after charges were filed against him, and that caused Jacobs to miss the Packers’ first six games of the season.

The NFL is still investigating Jacobs over the incident that led to his May arrest, so the league could hand out more discipline to the running back.

Jacobs' lawyers — David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld and Clarence F. Duchac III — issued a statement Saturday on their client's behalf:

"The Brown County District Attorney’s office had these uncorroborated, old, and previously unreported allegations for months. They conducted their own exhaustive investigation, along with the police department, and the D.A. determined that only two misdemeanor charges were warranted. They then entered into a plea agreement with Josh Jacobs. Josh has repeatedly expressed his remorse and is honoring the terms of the agreement."

The Packers had no immediate comment.

According to the records released Friday, one woman contacted police after Jacobs’ arrest to say she had experienced a similar incident with him around 2023. She later would say the incident actually occurred on Jan. 5, 2022.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers takes the field against the Carolina Panthers prior to an NFL football game at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The woman said she had communicated with Jacobs for about six months before spending around 11 hours at his home. The woman said that after she told Jacobs she hadn’t come there for sex, he became angry, slapped her across the face and told her not to disrespect him.

She said he took her phone and threw it into a swimming pool when she attempted to leave, and that he grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto a bed, pinned her down, threw her to the floor and said, "I should kill you right now." She said Jacobs also spit on her.

The woman said she hadn’t previously reported the incident to law enforcement because she remained friends with Jacobs afterward and was concerned her allegations wouldn’t be believed. The woman said she contacted police this time because she believed it showed a pattern of behavior similar to the allegations in the May case.

Another woman told police she had sex with Jacobs in April 2021. The woman said his condom broke, so she told Jacobs to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases because they both had been involved with other people.

The woman said Jacobs later removed her from the residence, grabbed her by the arms and bicep area, pushed her against a wall and threw her belongings out. She told police that she sustained bruises to her arms and swelling in her rib area.

Hobart/Lawrence police said they obtained records from that incident indicating that officers observed "no visible signs of injury, bruising or damage consistent with a physical altercation."

Another woman said she met Jacobs through social media and that he flew her to a residence in May 2022. She described an altercation in which Jacobs grabbed her by the hair, placed his hands on her head and neck, dragged her, scratched her chest and took her phone after it fell to the floor.

The woman said she got bruises on her arm and scratches to her chest and neck. She said she didn’t report the incident to police because she wasn’t a U.S. citizen at the time and Jacobs told her she could be deported.

The backstory:

Jacobs is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who led the NFL in rushing in 2022 for the Las Vegas Raiders, where he played when the three previous incidents were alleged to have occurred. He joined the Packers in 2024.

He returned two weeks ago and scored twice in the team’s Thursday night win over the Carolina Panthers, celebrating one of the touchdowns by briefly placing his hands behind his back. The move drew immediate backlash from viewers in light of his offseason arrest, but Jacobs said he was modeling his celebration after a gospel song called "Break Every Chain."

The records released Friday also offered more details of the May 23 incident that led to Jacobs’ arrest. According to the criminal complaint released in August, the woman told them that Jacobs grabbed her and threw her to the ground as she was trying to exit a garage door, causing her to hit her head. Police said Jacobs also took her phone from her while she was on the ground.

The records released Friday noted the woman said that while they were still in the home, Jacobs lunged at her, pinned her on the bed with his body weight on her chest and put his hand on her mouth and nose, so that she felt she couldn’t breathe.

She also indicated that she believed she lost consciousness for a brief time when the confrontation moved to the garage.