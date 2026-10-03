Purdue stifles Illini football offense with the Illinois defense in the spotlight

The Brief Purdue defeated Illinois 24-17 Saturday. All eyes were on the Illinois defense after defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck departed the program. But, the offense was shut down most of the game. The Boilermakers (2-3, 1-1) won in Champaign for the first time since 2022.



Freshman kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano booted three field goals and Antonio Harris scored a late touchdown on a 1-yard run as Purdue defeated Illinois 24-17 Saturday in a Big Ten Conference game.

Lozano was perfect from 30, 34 and 33 yards, making him 11 for 12 for the season, as the Boilermakers (2-3, 1-1) won in Champaign for the first time since 2022 and brought the Cannon Trophy home after losing to Illinois the past two seasons.

The win also snapped Purdue's 19-game Big Ten losing streak. The Boilermakers last won a conference game in 2023.

"I'm excited for our team, everybody associated with our program and our great fans," said Purdue's second-year coach Barry Odom.

"Our kicker has been amazing. He's made some big-time kicks. We've had really good snaps, great holds and really good protection for him."

Purdue's Ryan Browne was 18-for-27 passing for 255 yards and a TD. Assad Waseem caught three passes for 98 yards and Fame Ijebol rushed for 65 yards on 19 carries.

Katin Houser completed 21 of 37 for 225 yards and two TDs for Illinois (2-3, 0-2).

Collin Dixon caught 10 passes for 116 yards and a score, but called the loss "disappointing and embarrassing" because the Illini lost The Cannon on their home field.

"Purdue created big plays when they needed them. We had some opportunities, and didn't make them," said Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

Ka’Lil Valentine, Illinois’ leading rusher, left the game in the first quarter with a right leg injury. Bielema said Valentine's injury will end his season.

Down 13-0, Illinois scored on an 11-yard pass from Houser to Dixon with 21 seconds to go in the first half. It was Dixon’s eighth TD reception this season at Gies Memorial Stadium, extending his Illinois record.

The takeaway

Illinois: All eyes were on the Illinois defense after former defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck and head coach Bret Bielema mutually agreed last weekend following a 42-19 loss to No. 7 Ohio State that Hauck should resign. The unusual 3-5-5 defensive scheme that Hauck installed at Illinois was plagued by serious communication issues between players and coaches during the ex-Montana coach’s four-game tenure. The communication was better and so was the defense, but the offense was shut down most of the game.

Purdue: Purdue’s defense was the worst in the Big Ten coming into the game. It gave up 139 points in consecutive losses to Wake Forest, No. 23 UCLA and No. 3 Notre Dame. When Illinois’ Ethan Moczulski missed a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter, it was the first time this season the defense stopped an opponent from scoring inside the red zone. The second time was with 13 seconds left in the third quarter when Wisdom Sims knocked down a fourth-down pass from the Purdue 17.

Punting practice

Illinois punted four times. It had punted just six times in its first four games.

Almost a grand

Browne totaled 739 yards of offense in two previous starts against Illinois (599 passing and 140 rushing). His total increased to 996 yards in the victory.

Sweet 17

Seventeen Purdue receivers have caught a pass this season. The group includes nine wide receivers, four running backs and four tight ends.

Streak continues

Hudson Clement has caught a pass in 32 straight games, the fifth longest active streak in the nation. He had four catches for 72 yards against Purdue.

Up next

Illinois: At Michigan State on Saturday.

Purdue: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday.