Royals score 8 runs in 7th and beat White Sox 10-1 behind Velázquez, Melendez and Lugo

By AP News
Published  April 4, 2024 9:35pm CDT
Kansas City, Mo. - KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nelson Velázquez and MJ Melendez each homered and drove in two runs, leading Seth Lugo and the Kansas City Royals to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the sixth inning before Kansas City broke it open with eight runs in the seventh.

Velázquez drove in the first two runs of the game with a single and a homer. Lugo (1-0) allowed one run and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings for his first win with the Royals.

It was the latest quality outing by one of Kansas City's starters, who have a 1.43 ERA.

Lugo struck out three and walked two. Angel Zerpa retired Andrew Benintendi with a runner on second to end the seventh, preserving a one-run lead.

Michael Soroka (0-1) gave up two runs and six hits over six innings in his second start for the White Sox.

