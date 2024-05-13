Chicago weather: Heavy rain leads to flash flooding concerns

Scattered showers and storms swept through the Chicago area on Monday, leading to flash flooding in the northern suburbs.

The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of gusty winds and localized flooding as some of the stronger cells moved through, leading to ponding on roadways.

While storm coverage is expected to diminish as the evening progresses, showers are likely to persist into the night. The forecast indicates that scattered showers could continue into Tuesday, with temperatures dropping significantly into the 50s for highs.

Weather conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday as skies clear, with temperatures rebounding into the mid-60s.

However, another chance of showers and storms looms later in the week. Both Thursday and Friday are forecast to have a chance for a few showers or storms, with highs in the 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, mainly dry conditions are predicted, although isolated showers or storms cannot be ruled out. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 70s to low 80s.