Sydney Taylor's buzzer-beater stuns defending champ Aces, as the rookie becomes a star

The Brief The Chicago Sky stunned the Las Vegas Aces on a buzzer-beater by Sydney Taylor. The win is Chicago's fourth in its last six games. Taylor continues her emergence as a star on a team that needs it.



Sydney Taylor hit a 3-pointer with less than a second remaining and finished with 29 points as the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces 84-83 on Saturday.

The backstory:

Taylor broke from the lane and curled around a screen at the top of the key to take an inbounds pass from Natasha Cloud for the catch-and-shoot winner that ended the Sky's seven-game losing streak against the defending champions. It also gave first-year Chicago coach Tyler his first win against his former team.

With 29 points, Taylor recorded her fifth 25-point game in the 2026 season. All other undrafted rookies in WNBA history have five 25-point games combined.

Chicago took a timeout and advanced the ball after A'ja Wilson, who scored 36 points, made a layup with 3.2 seconds left.

Cloud had 11 points and DiJonai Carrington 10 for the Sky (11-18), who were 0-6 in overtime and one-score games.

Jackie Young had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aces (20-9). Wilson also had a double-double with 12 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith added 17 points and Las Vegas reserves contributed just five points.

The Sky were down 10 with 7 1/2 minutes to play before taking a 79-78 lead on a basket by Elizabeth Williams with 2:25 to go. It was their first lead since 11-9.

Young had 10 points, six rebounds and two assists as the Aces built a 20-16 lead after one quarter. She had the last two 3-pointers and Las Vegas had three in a 9-0 run that turned an 11-9 deficit into an 18—11 lead.

Wilson had nine points in the second quarter and the Aces led 40-37 at the half.

Wilson scored 13 points in the third quarter when the Aces turned a one-point lead into a 13-point edge and taking a 65-55 advantage into the fourth quarter.

What they're saying:

"It's been a really long journey," Taylor said after the game. "For me to step up and hit, like that's probably one of the biggest shots of my career and my life. So I'm just grateful for that"

Up next

Aces: Game two of their five-game trip is Monday in Atlanta

Sky: The third game of their five-game homestand is against Phoenix on Monday.