Tanner Bibee throws a two-hitter as the Guardians beat the White Sox 4-0

article

Tanner Bibee threw a two-hitter for Cleveland’s first complete-game shutout in six years, and David Fry and Angel Martínez homered in the Guardians’ 4-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Bibee (10-11) struck out 10 and didn’t issue a walk in going the distance for a second time this season. His first career shutout was the first by a Cleveland pitcher in a nine-inning game since Zach Plesac against the Angels on Sept. 10, 2019.

Bibee gave up back-to-back singles to Chase Meidroth and Will Robertson with one out in the third before Mike Tauchman grounded into a double play. He allowed two baserunners from there — on an error in the sixth and a hit batter in the ninth.

Cleveland didn’t have a hit off Martín Pérez until Fry hit his eighth home run — a two-out shot to left field for a 1-0 lead in the fourth.

Jhonkensy Noel singled with one out in the fifth and scored on a two-out single by Austin Hedges for a 2-0 lead. Nolan Jones had an RBI single after Gabriel Arias doubled with two outs to make it 3-0. Martínez hit his 11th homer off Steven Wilson in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Pérez (1-5) allowed three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He hasn’t won since March, when he pitched six hitless innings in his first start, a 9-0 win over the Twins. He is 0-4 in six starts since missing four months with left elbow inflammation.

White Sox rookie catcher Kyle Teel went 0 for 4 to end a 20-game on-base streak.

Cleveland (76-71) has won seven of eight.

Key moment

Bibee cruised after Tauchman’s double-play grounder to end the third.

Key stat

José Ramírez is batting just .095 (4 for 42) against the White Sox this season, but the Guardians have won nine of 11 games.

Up next

White Sox RHP Davis Martin (6-9, 4.03) starts Saturday opposite Guardians LHP Parker Messick (2-0, 1.93).