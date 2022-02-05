Expand / Collapse search

Trent Frazier, No. 18 Illinois surge in 2nd half past Indiana

By Michael Marot
Published 
Updated 5:43PM
BLOOMINGTON, Illinois - Trent Frazier scored 23 points, Kofi Cockburn added 17 and No. 18 Illinois surged in the second half to beat Indiana 74-57. 

The Fighting Illini have won four straight overall and the last two on the Hoosiers' home floor. 

Illinois is 17-5 overall. 

Race Thompson had 13 points and Xavier Johnson added 12 for Indiana, which fell to 16-6. 

The Hoosiers got limited minutes from preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who once struggled with foul trouble.

