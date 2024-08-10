WATCH LIVE: Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills preseason action on FOX 32 Chicago
You can watch the Chicago Bears right here on FOX 32 Chicago.
Click the box above to watch the Bears second game of the preseason, as Chicago travels to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills.
You can also watch the Bears on the FOX Local app.
All viewership is restricted to the Chicagoland area.
Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills live updates
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills
TV: FOX 32 WFLD
Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app
Radio: ESPN 1000
National Radio: Westwood One
Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call, while FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call, while FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
The Bears' plan at halfback
The Bears have a full house at wide receiver. Why are they moving Velus Jones Jr. to running back?
Here's a look at the move:
The latest from Halas Hall
Caleb Williams threw three interceptions at practice on Thursday. But, don't assign all the blame to him. The Bears secondary really is that good.
We break down what happened in our camp report:
Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule
- Sun., Sept. 8 Tennessee Titans FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Sept. 15 at Houston Texans NBC 7:20 p.m.
- Sun., Sept. 22 at Indianapolis Colts CBS 12 p.m.
- Sun., Sept. 29 Los Angeles Rams FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Oct. 6 Carolina Panthers FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Oct. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars^ NFLN 8:30 a.m.
- BYE
- Sun., Oct. 27 at Washington Commanders CBS 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 3 at Arizona Cardinals CBS 3:05 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 10 New England Patriots FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m.
- Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
- Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m.
- TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD