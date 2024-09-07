WHAT TO KNOW: Top pick Caleb Williams makes his highly anticipated debut as Bears host Titans in opener

Tennessee (6-11) at Chicago (7-10)

BetMGM NFL Odds: Bears by 4½.

Series record: Titans lead 7-6.

Last meeting: Titans beat Bears 24-17 on Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville.

Titans offense: overall (28), rush (17), pass (29), scoring (T-27)

Titans defense: overall (18), rush (13), pass (18), scoring (16)

Bears offense: overall (20), rush (2), pass (27), scoring (18)

Bears defense: overall (12), rush (1), pass (25), scoring (20)

Turnover differential: Titans minus-6; Bears plus-3.

Titans player to watch

QB Will Levis. He went 3-6 as a rookie last season and was 149 of 255 for 1,808 yards passing with eight TDs and four interceptions. Now Levis has a brand-new offense with first-year coach Brian Callahan. The front office spent lots of money to surround him with help in WRs Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd and by bolstering the offensive line, signing C Lloyd Cushenberry and drafting JC Latham as the new LT.

Bears player to watch

QB Caleb Williams. Who else? Sure, there were other major offseason additions, most notably six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen. But the No. 1 overall draft pick is No. 1 on the list of players to watch. Williams threw for 93 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions in one season at Oklahoma and two at USC, and captured the 2022 Heisman Trophy. In Chicago, all he has to do is become the sort of quarterback the city has craved for a long time.

Key matchup

Titans defense against Williams. New Tennessee DC Dennard Wilson loves to pressure quarterbacks bringing blitzers from all directions. The Titans have two-time Pro Bowl DL Jeffery Simmons and rookie DT T'Vondre Sweat beside him, and OLB Harold Landry has had double-digit sacks in each of his past two seasons played. Tennessee also added new cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie along with safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.

Key injuries

Five-time Pro Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins, who hurt a knee July 31, returned to the Titans' practice field this week and is a game-time decision. The Titans ruled out S Jamal Adams (hip) and LB Otis Reese IV (concussion protocol). ... The Bears basically have all their key players healthy, though they did list WR Keenan Allen (heel) and DE Montez Sweat (toe) as questionable Friday. DL DeMarcus Walker (groin) also is questionable after being added to the report Thursday. They ruled out DL Zacch Pickens (groin).

Series notes

This will be the first time these franchises have opened a season against each other. ... The Titans are 4-2 on the road against the Bears and won their most recent visit to Soldier Field, 27-21 on Nov. 27, 2016.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: The Tennessee Titans warm up during day 2 of Titans Mandatory Minicamp Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on June 05, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Stats and stuff

Brian Callahan is the 20th coach in the Titans' history as the franchise starts its 65th season. ... The Titans are 32-32 in season openers all time. ... This will be the first time these franchises have opened a season against each other. ... Hopkins has made a catch in 162 straight games for every game he has played since being drafted. It's the third-longest such streak to start an NFL career trailing only Marvin Harrison (190) and Keyshawn Johnson (167). ... JC Latham is set to become the Titans' first rookie to open the season at LT since Michael Roos in 2005 after being the No. 7 draft pick overall out of Alabama. ... Titans S Quandre Diggs has started 67 straight games tied for the third-longest streak among NFL defenders trailing only Bears S Kevin Byard (121) and Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (76). ... K Nick Folk is set to start his 17th NFL season and second straight with the Titans. He led the NFL and set a career-best making 96.7% of his field goals last season. He also has made an NFL record 78 straight field goals on attempts from less than 40 yards. ... Titans P Ryan Stonehouse had a season-ending left knee injury Dec. 3, 2023, and is expected to start the season. He has had six straight games with at least one punt of 60 yards or longer, the NFL's longest active such streak. ... Chicago is a combined 10-24 in two seasons under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. ... Williams is the first player drafted by the Bears with the No. 1 pick since Oklahoma A&M halfback Bob Fenimore in 1947. Chicago’s only other No. 1 pick was Michigan halfback Tom Harmon in 1941, another Heisman Trophy winner. ... WR Keenan Allen makes his Bears debut after 11 seasons with the Chargers. The Bears acquired the six-time Pro Bowler in a trade with Los Angeles. ... WR DJ Moore set career highs in catches (96), yards receiver (1,364) and touchdown catches (eight) last season. ... DE Montez Sweat had a personal-best 12 1/2 sacks and became the first player to lead two teams in the same season after getting 6 1/2 for Washington and six with Chicago. ... WR Rome Odunze, the No. 9 pick in the draft, led the nation with a school-record 1,640 yards for Washington last season.

Fantasy tip

Hopkins. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver clicked instantly with Levis, finally making his first TD catch of 2023 with the rookie QB on the field. Six of his seven TDs came from Levis.