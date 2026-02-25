City of Chicago ordered to pay $5.7 million in 2018 wrongful police raid case

The Brief A jury ordered the City of Chicago to pay $5.7 million after finding police wrongfully raided the Tate family’s home in 2018. Officers went to the wrong address and forced entry with flash-bang grenades, pointing assault-style rifles at children ages 4, 8, 11 and 13. The family argued the warrant was not a no-knock warrant, and after three weeks of deliberations, the jury ruled in their favor.



The City of Chicago will pay $5.7 million after a jury found that police officers wrongfully raided the Tate family’s home.

Officers went to the wrong address.

The verdict follows a civil trial over the botched 2018 Chicago police raid that began earlier this month.

What we know:

In 2018, members of the Chicago Police Department SWAT team forced their way into the family’s home, deploying flash-bang grenades and pointing assault-style rifles, including at children.

The children were 4, 8, 11 and 13 years old at the time.

The Tate family’s attorney also said Cynthia Eason, Tate’s mother, was forced outside wearing only a T-shirt and underwear while the SWAT team conducted its search.

Although police had a search warrant, the family’s attorney argued it was not a no-knock warrant, meaning officers were required to knock and announce their presence before entering.

After three weeks of deliberations, the jury returned a verdict in favor of the Tate family. A press conference was underway late Wednesday afternoon.

