The Brief The Chicago White Sox got their guy. Dustin May, walking in to Rate Field with his sleek, black cowboy hat, was introduced as a member of the Chicago White Sox. Here's what we learned from his introduction.



The Chicago White Sox got their guy.

Dustin May was introduced at Rate Field on Thursday morning, after his three-year, $52.5-million contract with the team became official.

May, walking in to Rate Field with his sleek, black cowboy hat, was introduced as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what we learned from his introduction.

The White Sox were an attractive destination

May was candid. There were plenty of teams he could have signed with. In fact, he had 15 teams that were vying to sign him ahead of the 2027 season. From those 15 teams, May cut it down to three finalists.

The White Sox won out in the end, as White Sox general manager Chris Getz inked May to his three-year deal.

"Everything just lined up perfectly for this offseason to be able to come here and be a part of this," May said.

The other side:

It wasn’t just the White Sox winning out. There’s a deeper meaning behind it all.

After a playoff run to the ALDS in 2026 on the shoulders of a young core that has shown potential and the means to improve.

That impressed a player that’s won four World Series titles.

"It's going to be a very special year and couple years for this organization," May said. "I really wanted to be a part of it."

The Sox wanted May before. They got him now

Getz was open about how pursuing May wasn’t novel to just the 2026 offseason.

He said May was on his radar well before free agency began. Getz said he even tried to trade for May at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline and tried to sign May during free agency last offseason.

The backstory:

In last year's free agency, May landed in St. Louis before getting traded to Milwaukee, where he won the World Series. May now has four World Series titles.

"It's crazy to fathom that I have four rings," May said. "It's kind of something that not many people in this world have ever accomplished and it's crazy to even think that my name is attached to that."

The White Sox are hoping he can add No. 5 in Chicago. May sees the peak for the White Sox, but the team hasn’t reached that peak yet, either.

"It is only brighter things ahead," May said.

The White Sox aren’t done, but need to move quickly

Getz is on limited time.

Without a new collective bargaining agreement on deck, the MLB will go into a lockout starting on Dec. 2.

Big picture view:

The White Sox got better with the addition of May into their rotation, but the White Sox need to make more moves if they want to get the better of AL contenders like Cleveland, Tampa Bay and the Yankees.

"We are very specific in our targets and we know what our needs are," Getz said. "We are going to try to get as much done as we can."

The White Sox have until the current CBA expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1. After that, the lock out begins and it turns into a waiting game before Getz can make more moves.