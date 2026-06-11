What we learned from the final day of Chicago Bears mandatory mincamp

The offseason is coming to an end for the Chicago Bears.

What's next is some time off. Players can relax, but need to get ready for training camp in about six weeks.

Here’s what we learned from the Bears on their final day of mandatory minicamp, where Ben Johnson laid out the expectations for training camp as one of the final phases of the offseason comes to an end.

Something’s cooking in the lab?

It was gadget day at Halas Hall. The Bears did this last offseason, throwing passes to offensive linemen and having skill players test their arms.

The same happened on Thursday, where the offensive linemen got a chance to be on the receiving end of some throws. Darnell Wright didn’t have a one-handed grab like he did in last year’s minicamp, but the line had consistent hands.

It was more impressive to watch the skill players test their throwing arms.

Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, Roschon Johnson and JP Richardson displayed good arm talent. After practice, Caleb Williams said the entire tight end room stood out in terms of their throwing ability.

It’s important to note this because of Ben Johnson’s penchant for trick plays. He was known for his mad scientist abilities in Detroit. He had a few fun moments in the 2025 season, too.

Williams caught two passes against the Bengals in what ended up being a wacky game. This included Williams’ catching a touchdown from DJ Moore.

Johnson uses these moments when he’s creating plays, making it fun to imagine what he could be cooking up next. This rings especially true in the summertime.

Johnson said Thursday that most everything the Bears have run in the offseason programs is vanilla by his standards. The summer months are when he comes up with his best schemes and designs.

The depth chart leaderboards became a bit more clear

The Bears aren’t awarding roster spots or depth chart positions in minicamp. Johnson said that on Day 1 of minicamp and reiterated that on Thursday.

But, it’s easy to see where some players stand heading into to summer break.

The Bears are prepared for the starting left tackle job to go into training camp and extend the entire preseason. It did last season. But, Braxton Jones has played with the first-team offense throughout OTAs and minicamp. It makes sense to assume he’s at he top of the leaderboard when camp convenes.

Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman earned some first-team reps as the offseason progressed. But, he’ll still need to show he deserves the lion’s share of first-team reps against Elijah Hicks.

Cam Lewis didn’t participate in practices in minicamp, but his presence could make it more difficult for Thieneman to earn first-team reps like Hicks did in the offseason.

Kyler Gordon didn’t participate in minicamp practices, either. The team had a rotation of players at nickel cornerback. Jaylon Jones had a good final day of minicamp practices with the first-team defense at nickel, breaking up a pass on fourth down in a situational football drill that got into a goal-line situation.

The Bears’ have three linebackers who will make the 53-man roster: TJ Edwards, Devin Bush and Keyshaun Elliott. That leaves Noah Sewell, Nephi Sewell, D’Marco Jackson and Jack Sanborn to compete in camp for what might be two open linebacker spots.

Jackson was injured early in camp and didn’t return, but could have a leg up on the rest after signing a multi-year contract extension in the offseason. Noah Sewell is still recovering from an Achilles injury, while his brother Nephi Sewell had an interception at the end of practice.

All eyes turn to training camp

Bears players that were at Halas Hall in the 2025 training camp remember the day fondly.

The team had one of the most physical practices of camp that players had been a part of, both veterans and younger stars. They still talk about that physical day of practice.

It struck a chord for the beginning of the Ben Johnson era.

The same expectations will ring true come the start of camp this year. Johnson didn’t say if or when the Bears would have the same type of physical practice. He did allude to a tough camp that will test players.

"You got to pay a price, you got to make deposits if you want to have success in this league," Johnson said. "I've been in it 15 years now, and I don't think there's any way you can cut corners and expect to win on Sundays."

The Bears have about six weeks until training camp opens. The official dates have yet to be announced but most teams in the league usually report around the last week of July.

Williams said he’ll get away from football for a bit, at the request of his coaches. Johnson said he would too, but just for a minute.

When the team reports for camp, they’ll need to be ready to be tested.

"Our type of guys, they embrace it," Johnson said. "They want it."